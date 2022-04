With its reputation as “New York’s No.1 bird killer”, the Javits Center isn’t the first place that springs to mind for conservation.And yet the vast convention center in Manhattan has been transformed, not only into a haven for local wildlife, but an energy-efficient behemoth with the second-largest green roof in the country, and an urban farm to boot.“We started on this journey with the green roof which led us down a path that was impossible to resist,” Alan Steel, president and CEO of the Javits Center, said last week during a visit by The Independent ahead of Earth Day....

ANIMALS ・ 2 HOURS AGO