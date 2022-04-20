ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Fatal crash involving school bus shuts down US-27 near Leesburg

By Caroline Gaspich, Daily Commercial
 2 days ago
LEESBURG — Troopers are on scene of a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday morning on US-27 and Great Egret Drive involving a school bus and car.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the car was pronounced deceased on scene. There were 17 students on the school bus at the time of the crash, but no injuries have been reported.

The accident was reported at 6:40 a.m.

Southbound US-27 is currently blocked off for the investigation.

