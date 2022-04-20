N’Keal Harry is no-showing offseason workouts

Mac Jones is working with most of his top receivers in Foxborough this week at the start of the Patriots’ offseason workout program.

But N’Keal Harry is nowhere to be found.

The floundering first-round pick confirmed his absence from the proceedings Tuesday, posting an Instagram story that confirms he’s not anywhere near Gillette Stadium.

But hey, at least Harry wakes up every morning to a gorgeous view. Even first-round flops make pretty good coin.

Harry’s future with the Patriots is uncertain following the team’s acquisition of DeVante Parker. At 6-foot-3 and 219 pounds, Parker is a bruising receiver who can stretch the field, which is what the Patriots were hoping Harry could provide when they selected him at No. 32 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Parker is at the workouts, along with Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers.

Harry has caught just 57 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns in three NFL seasons. Last summer, Harry’s agent publicly requested a trade for his client.

But this year, there may be no need for any sort of trade request. The Patriots would take a cap hit of roughly $2 million if they jettison Harry, saving them a little more than $1 million on the cap.

That might be more valuable than anything Harry could provide on the field.