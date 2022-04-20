ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mayor Lightfoot touts economic achievements but remains coy on a reelection bid

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gjKk1_0fEgXVFa00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Mayor Lori Lightfoot was trumpeting the city’s economic strengths and progress on several fronts at a big speech Tuesday. But she avoided declaring plans for a possible second-term.

In what sounded like a warm-up for a re-election announcement, Mayor Lightfoot told a City Club of Chicago luncheon that Chicago has faced a host of unprecedented challenges in the past couple of years and has met them all. The city is strong, she said.

The Mayor railed against what she called a narrative that the city was not good for business, noting that Chicago has a lower unemployment rate than some other big cities, and in 2020 alone, she said, 173 companies decided to open operations in the city, move here or expand operations.

“As a city government, we have been doing everything possible to strengthen our economic base, get people back to work, and expand the population in our city, and do it  with a continued focus on equity and inclusion,” the mayor said.

When the Mayor asked how many in the business-oriented audience knew all that, few raised their hands, and she said that’s an issue.

"We need to own our own narrative," Lightfoot said.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio live here.

Comments / 6

Common Sense
2d ago

She is working on spending taxpayers money to reverse her negative image. Once it gets closer she will announce. If she announces now she will be subject to a lot of attack ads which will stick in people's minds. Opponents can't attack her if she hasn't thrown her hat in the ring.

Reply
2
Related
Fox News

Reporter to Chicago's Lightfoot: How can you 'possibly even consider' re-election after 'harm you've caused'

A reporter asked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a press conference Tuesday how she could even consider running for re-election after all the "harm" she's caused. Chicago reporter William J. Kelly began by saying the mayor always starts her press conferences by saying that crime is down and the "economy is booming." Lightfoot said that this wasn't true and asked him to continue with his question.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Willie Wilson announces third gas giveaway as Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweaks her own gas card plan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayoral candidate and millionaire philanthropist Willie Wilson is planning a third gas giveaway this weekend, after providing $1.2 million in free gas for drivers in Chicago and the suburbs in two previous giveaways in March.Wilson said he'll be giving away another $1 million of free gas on Saturday at 30 to 40 gas stations in the city and suburbs, although he said he's working on finalizing a list of stations.It's the first gas giveaway Wilson has announced since he officially joined the race for mayor last week, his third time running for mayor. It also comes as...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
WGN Radio

Mayor Lightfoot has picked her casino committee

Ald. Anthony Beale from the 9th Ward joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent to discuss the plan for a casino in Chicago, Mayor Lightfoot’s casino committee, and in what location he would like to see the casino be built. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
Chicago Tribune

Two longtime Democratic state senators with ties to indicted ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan drop reelection bids

Two longtime Democratic state senators whose names have come up as part of the wide-ranging federal corruption probe that led to charges against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan have dropped their reelection bids. Sens. Tony Muñoz of Chicago, an assistant majority leader, and Steve Landek, who doubles as mayor of Bridgeview, withdrew their names from the June 28 primary ballot, ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: As governor’s race heats up, it’s battle of the billionaires | State senators with ties to Madigan drop reelection bids | Flashback: Richard M. Daley’s political rise

Good morning, Chicago. Illinois’ political battle of the billionaires has long been thought to be Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and businessman Ken Griffin. But now a new battle may be shaping up in the race for the Republican nomination for governor. Late Wednesday, conservative megadonor Richard Uihlein, founder of the privately held Uline office supply business, gave $2.5 million to state ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Election#Wbbm Newsradio#City Club Of Chicago
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Lightfoot Announces $12.5 Million In Transportation Cost Relief

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today announced Chicago Moves, a financial assistance program aimed at providing financial relief for Chicago residents struggling with transportation expenses, making Chicago the first and largest major city in the country to do so. Chicago Moves aims to help combat spiking costs of gas and rising inflation by providing $12.5 million in relief funding for disadvantaged Chicagoans. The program will be comprised of $7.5 million earmarked for $150 physical prepaid cards eligible for redemption at local Chicago gas stations as well as $5 million earmarked for $50 prepaid cards eligible for use on public transit.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson announce locations for third gas giveaway

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Wednesday, millionaire philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson revealed the locations for his third giveaway. This is Wilson's first giveaway since announcing his candidacy for mayor. Similar to previous events, the giveaway will start at 7 a.m. Saturday providing residents with up to $50 bucks in gas until the $1 million is exhausted. Below is the list of locations:Chicago Locations:·         Super Save: 48 E. Garfield Blvd. ·         Citgo: 1345 N. Pulaski·         Super Save: 6659 S. Halsted ·         Super Save: 11100 S. State Street·         Mobil:2801 S....
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy