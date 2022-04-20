ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Woodward Interests Welcomes Michael McKay

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Woodward Interests welcomes development project manager and financial...

Black Enterprise

Entertainment Lawyer Lisa Bonner Wants To Guide You Through The ‘LegaliTEAS Of Entrepreneurship’

Lisa Bonner has held numerous titles throughout her career: entrepreneur, travel writer, and entertainment attorney working in film, music, television, digital, and production. Bonner, who serves as the managing attorney of Bonner Law PC, knows everything about starting a business from a legal perspective. She has represented and advised clients...
bloomberglaw.com

Morgan Lewis Adds Structured Transactions Partner Hanson

Morgan Lewis is expanding its global structured transactions capabilities with partner Richard Hanson in the London office, according to the law firm Friday. Hanson, who arrives from Orrick, focuses on structured finance, securitization, and fund finance, advising alternative investment funds and asset managers, according to Morgan Lewis. “Rick brings a...
WWD

Sarah Engel Promoted to President of January Digital

Click here to read the full article. January Digital has promoted Sarah Engel to the role of president, effective immediately. Engel previously served as January Digital’s chief marketing officer and chief people officer. She joined the company in the fall of 2020 after serving as Lilly Pulitzer’s vice president of marketing and creative communications. Vic Drabicky, founder and chief executive officer of January Digital, described Engel as a “force of nature” and said her “intelligence, passion, business impact and impeccable personal values set such an incredible example not only for everyone in our company but in the broader industry, too.”More from...
MONTCO.Today

Audubon-Based Infinite Blue’s New HQ Was Created with Tech Employees in Mind

The tech company Infinite Blue is expanding into space six times larger than their current digs, reports Holly Quinn for Technical.ly. The space, with 36,000 sq ft, began renovation last fall, and is home base for part of its workforce, with many employees working in other part of the United States, India, and Dubai, remotely. Infinite Blue currently has a staff of 70 in the Philadelphia area and employs around 100 people.
Benzinga

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) Adds to Growing List of Fortune 500 Clients

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its addition of a centuries-old consumer foods manufacturer to its growing list of Fortune 500 clients.
Fast Company

Craft brewing’s hiring crisis, and the challenges of a ‘passion-driven’ career

At 1 p.m. on a Friday, “Joe” sat at the bar of his empty brewery, nursing his fourth lager of the day. It was April 2020, normally peak season for the little brewpub ideally located on the corner of a major university campus in North Carolina. Rising COVID-19 rates had prompted the governor to order all bars closed as of March 13. They were able to reopen a week later, but by then, the university had sent everybody home. The brewery’s entire customer base was gone. The silence—and the financial peril it suggested—was deafening. “This isn’t good,” Joe mumbled, switching to an IPA.
Autoweek.com

Lyn St. James, Beth Paretta Join Forces for Bold Women-in-Motorsport Initiative

Two of the most powerful women in women's motorsport initiatives are joining forces. Seven-time Indianapolis 500 racer Lyn St. James and Paretta Autosport founder Beth Paretta announced on Wednesday that they have formed an organization called Women in Motorsports North America. The 501 (c)(3) charity is designed to "foster mentorship, advocacy, education, and growth to help ensure a successful and effective future for women in professional motorsports roles."
thebossmagazine.com

Construction Project Management: A Guide

As a construction project manager, a huge amount rests on your shoulders. Modern-day construction projects can be extremely complex, and with so much to consider and look after, you need to ensure that you have the right people and systems in place to manage your project successfully. Streamlining your workflow and working with the best contractors you can find is critical in getting the best results from any project you work o, big or small. With the right approach to construction project management, you can ensure that you reach your millstones on time, stay within budget and deliver what your client wants.
TechCrunch

Nue Life Health raises $23M Series A Led by Obvious Ventures for psychedelics platform

It’s now raised a $23 million Series A equity financing led by Obvious Ventures (co-founded by Ev Williams, Co-founder of Twitter), which also includes additional venture debt financing from Western Technology Investment. TechCrunch understands the lion share for the round was in equity. The financing follows Nue Life’s November...
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital CEOs want to build collaborative partnerships to get ahead

Health system CEOs are looking toward strategic partnerships with competitors and entrepreneurs to compete in the market going forward, according to a new study from UC Denver. The 2022 Health Systems’ Climate Study interviewed 133 U.S. health system CEOs who collectively represent systems that generate $263 billion in revenue annually....
Lake Charles American Press

Downtown development: $35M housing unit to be built

Local officials and a New Orleans-based real estate company announced on Wednesday plans for WoodRing Apartments, a 130-unit mixed income housing development in downtown Lake Charles. The $35 million project, located on the 600 block of Bilbo Street, will provide more affordable and sustainable housing, an issue the city has...
morningbrew.com

Coworking with Elena Hengel

Elena Hengel is director of marketing at Marketing Architects, a TV agency. “I work with an awesome group of copywriters, graphic designers, sales leaders, and operations specialists to drive sales and build our brand in the television space,” she told Marketing Brew. After graduating college, Hengel briefly pursued...
The Independent

Program helps foundations fund Black-led nonprofits better

A new effort to help grantmakers change the way they work so they can better support Black-led nonprofits was announced today. Abundance is a collaboration between three Chicago-area grantmakers, Chicago Beyond, the Grand Victoria Foundation, and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.Abundance is not a pledge, but rather a program for grantmakers. The foundations are in the process of hiring a director for Abundance and have given the group an annual budget of $400,000 for three years. Much about the way it works will be determined by the director, but the idea is to provide a forum for...
Black Enterprise

Wells Fargo Introduces Small Businesses to Alternative Options for Financing and Technical Assistance

Wells Fargo announces the Small Business Resource Navigator, an online portal helping connect small business owners to potential financing options and technical assistance through Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) across the country. The portal was launched in collaboration with the non-profit Community Reinvestment Fund, USA, and was made possible by...
