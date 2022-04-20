ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

TSA lifted its COVID mask mandate. What does that mean for the Shreveport Regional Airport?

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEt5v_0fEgWAUq00

The Transportation Security Administration announced Monday that they will no longer be enforcing the mask mandate.

This mandate was lifted immediately after the court ruling on April 18, which struck down President Joe Biden's mask mandate.

TSA said, "due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs."

What does that mean for the Shreveport Regional Airport?

Mark Crawford, Marketing and Public Relations Manager for the Shreveport Regional Airport said, "while we have not received anything official from TSA regarding the mask mandate, we have observed today that the TSA agents working the security checkpoint are no longer requiring passengers to wear a mask to go through the checkpoint."

Although, TSA is not requiring face mask passengers should be prepared with a mask because some airlines may still require face coverings on flights.

"CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time," TSA said.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

Related
BoardingArea

These Airlines No Longer Require Masks Worn Aboard Their Airplanes

As the result of a federal judge ruling that the federal mask mandate for modes of public transportation in the United States was unlawful — citing that it exceeded the authority of health officials in the United States during the current 2019 Novel coronavirus pandemic — earlier today, Monday, April 18, 2022, official announcements have been issued from several airlines which inform that masks are no longer required to be worn by passengers and members of flight crews while aboard their airplanes.
LIFESTYLE
Health

The TSA Mask Mandate Is Set to Expire Soon—Is the U.S. Ready?

The federal mask mandate on public transportation, including flights, has been extended until April 18, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Should the guidelines officially expire at that time, some experts fear that it may still be too soon. "Given that all these are indoor spaces that can be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
Shreveport, LA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mark Crawford
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
103.7 THE LOON

TSA Will No Longer Enforce This at MSP Airport

Well, this has been a long time coming. Recently, the CDC and the Biden Administration extended the travel mask mandate. Meaning that if you were to be traveling on any sort of public transportation, you would need to wear a mask. The airlines pushed back on this saying that since masks are no longer required in restaurants or at sporting events and other events where people are very close to each other, like in an arena setting, why are they required while on a plane or in an airport?
LIFESTYLE
FOXBusiness

COVID mask mandate: Uber, Amtrak, airlines dropping requirements for customers and employees

Companies have lifted COVID-19-related restrictions following a federal judge's decision to strike down the national mask mandate. Airlines and airports eagerly dropped the mask restrictions on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it wouldn't enforce the January 2021 order that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis and other mass transit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Airport Security#Covid#Cdc#The Shreveport Times
MarketWatch

As major airlines drop their mask mandates after federal ruling, some schools and public-transport systems still say wear your mask

A judge’s Monday decision voiding federal mask mandates for airlines and other forms of public transportation prompted a wave of airline companies and public transit providers to drop their mask rules. Now, airports, train stations and bus terminals are increasingly mirroring the patchwork of maskless scenes unfolding at many...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Vogue Magazine

What’s Happening to Mask Mandates in the U.S.?

At this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping track of mask-wearing protocols can feel like an exercise in futility as governmental advice keeps shifting, and the Republican governors of states like Texas and Florida seem diametrically opposed to mask mandates in any capacity. On Monday, a federal judge in Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

1K+
Followers
988
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy