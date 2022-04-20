TSA lifted its COVID mask mandate. What does that mean for the Shreveport Regional Airport?

The Transportation Security Administration announced Monday that they will no longer be enforcing the mask mandate.

This mandate was lifted immediately after the court ruling on April 18, which struck down President Joe Biden's mask mandate.

TSA said, "due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs."

What does that mean for the Shreveport Regional Airport?

Mark Crawford, Marketing and Public Relations Manager for the Shreveport Regional Airport said, "while we have not received anything official from TSA regarding the mask mandate, we have observed today that the TSA agents working the security checkpoint are no longer requiring passengers to wear a mask to go through the checkpoint."

Although, TSA is not requiring face mask passengers should be prepared with a mask because some airlines may still require face coverings on flights.

"CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time," TSA said.

