Shelby County, IA

Shelby County Sheriff’s Arrest Report

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Harlan) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports ten arrests from April 1 to April 15. The list of arrests is posted below.

April 1-James Robert McConnell, age 36, Manilla, IA, was arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 191. McConnell was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with OWI 1st, open container, and speed.

April 3-Carrie Lynn Kellogg, age 46, Atlantic, IA, was arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 59. Kellogg was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Prohibited Acts, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Improper Rear Lamps, and No Valid Driver’s License.

April 6-Zachary Thomas Scheffler, age 36, Harlan, IA, was arrested after a search warrant was executed on a residence in Harlan, IA. Scheffler was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Gathering where Marijuana is used.

April 6-Kaleigh Marie Turner, age 31, Harlan, IA, was arrested after a search warrant was executed on a residence in Harlan, IA. Turner was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

April 6-Jacob Brady Scheffler, age 32, Harlan, IA, was arrested after a search warrant was executed on a residence in Harlan, IA. Scheffler was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Gathering, where Marijuana is used.

April 6-Amber Leigh Lind, age 38, Harlan, IA, was arrested after a search warrant was executed on a residence in Harlan, IA. Lind was arrested on an active warrant out of Shelby County for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Acts, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Lind was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Gathering, where Marijuana is also used.

April 7-Justin Andrew Dickinson, age 24, Harlan, IA, was arrested on an active Shelby County Warrant for Burglary 3rd Degree.

April 9-Gunnar Michael Blum, age 28, Kimballton, IA, was arrested following a traffic stop in Elk Horn, IA. Blum was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Driving While License Denied or Revoked, Operating a Non-Registered Vehicle, and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.

April 13-Mark Corwin Gunderson, age 42, Shelby, IA, was arrested following a call for service at a residence in Shelby, IA. Gunderson was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Domestic Abuse Assault 1st offense.

April 15-Brittany Marie Barker, age 33, Shelby, IA, was arrested and transported to the Shelby County Jail on an active Shelby County warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault 1st offense.

Note: Criminal charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
