Benzie County, MI

Benzie County calendar of events for April 20

Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie County Record Patriot
 2 days ago
The Garden Theater will be hosting a showing of “Water, Sand, and Sky,” a film about the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, at the Garden Theater.  (Colin Merry/Record patriot)

Looking for something to do? Here is a list of local events and activities in Benzie County and beyond.

To submit an event, email the time, date and location information to advocate@pioneergroup.com.

Recurring events

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Manistee Historical Museum, Tuesday through Friday, 10a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 425 River St., Manistee

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, Benzie Area Historical Museum. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 6941 Traverse Ave., Benzonia

• Celebrate Recovery program at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at United Methodist Church. A Christ-centered 12-step, recovery program that offers a safe environment.

• 3-5 p.m., Study room, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Armory Youth Project, 555 First St. in Manistee

• Pickleball from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Armory Youth Project, at 555 First St. in Manistee.

• Benzie Sunrise Rotary now meeting in person from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on Tuesdays in the Labrador Room at the Lucky Dog Bar & Grille in Beulah. Zoom options also available. Info: benziesunriserotary.org

• Benzie Shores District Library is offering weekly activities. Circle Time for babies and toddlers at 10 a.m. on Mondays, learn the library’s digital services at Tech Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Movies for Multitaskers, where visitors can work on a project and watch movies at the library from 1-3 p.m. on Fridays.

• 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Manistee County Young Life club at Armory Youth Project in Manistee. Info: manisteecounty.younglife.org or luketrombley.yl@gmail.com

APRIL

April 20

• Prom Boutique, free prom dresses, after school (by appointment only) Briny Building, 50 Filer St., Manistee Masks required. Info: 231-690-0623

• 11 a.m. to noon, Feldenkrais, exercise class at the Maple Grove Township Community Center in Kaleva. No charge

• 3:30 p.m., Stories that Heal power song session at Benzie Shores District Library. Come up with an empowering song together. Info: kmatesich@benzieshoreslibrary.org

• 10 a.m., book share at Benzie Shores Public Library in Frankfort.

April 21

• Noon, Senior meals at the Maple Grove Township Community Center in Kaleva. Free to older adults of Manistee County; donation optional $3

• 6 p.m., Open mic poetry at Benzie Shores District Library in downtown Frankfort.

• 6 p.m., Interlochen Public Library’s First Draft Book Club, at Hofbrau Steakhouse and American Grille in Interlochen. Discussion on “The Girls in the Stilt House” by Kelly Mustian. Info: 231-267-6767

• 7:30 p.m. showing of “Water, Sand, and Sky,” a film about the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, at the Garden Theater. Visit gardentheater.org for more information.

April 22

• Stories that Heal listening and support session at Grow Benzie. Time TBD. Info: mollysturges@gmail.com or 505-660-9473

April 23

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prom Boutique, free prom dresses, Briny Building, 50 Filer St., Manistee Masks required. Info: 231-690-0623

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Soup lunch hosted by Bethany Lutheran Church of Kaleva, at the Kaleva Lions' Den,14361 Nine Mile Road in Kaleva. All funds will be donated to help the people of Ukraine.

• Benzie Area Zonta Club “Girl Empowerment Day” for girls in grades 6-8 at Mills Community House. Girls will learn cyber safety, boating/water safety, CPR and tools to de-stress. No charge. Info: benziezonta@hotmail.com

• 1-4 p.m., Fascinator/derby hat workshop at the Fibershed at Grow Benzie (lower level), 5885 Frankfort Highway in Benzonia. Cost $15. Info/Registration: Fibershed@GrowBenzie.org

• 5 p.m. showing of “Water, Sand, and Sky,” a film about the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, at Maggies in Bear Lake. For more information, visit facebook.com/bearlakemi.

• 11 a.m. Scrabble tournament at Darcy Library of Beulah. Must register with the library by April 22. Info/registration: 231-882-4037 or info@darcylibraryofbeulah.org

April 25

• 9 a.m. to noon, Farmer Coffee Chat, at Grow Benzie, 5885 Frankfort Hwy. in Benzonia. All farmers welcome to meet other farmers and supporting partnering agencies in health and wellness, finance, labor support and marketing. Free

• 7 p.m. fundraiser for filming of “Dogman 3: Fight to the Finish at Garden Theater in downtown Frankfort. Hear from director Richard Brauer, who will talk about past movies and the upcoming film.

April 26

• 7 p.m., Stories that Heal pop-up choir at Garden Theater in downtown Frankfort. All ages and abilities welcome. Connect with others through song.

April 27

• Prom Boutique, free prom dresses, after school (by appointment only) Briny Building, 50 Filer St., Manistee Masks required. Info: 231-690-0623

• 11 a.m., Feeding America mobile food pantry, 555 First St. in Manistee. Info: 231-655-3278

• 2 p.m., Open Lego Time at Benzie Shores District Library in Frankfort. The library will provide the bricks, attendees provide the imagination. Ages 5 and up.

April 28

• Noon, Senior meals at the Maple Grove Township Community Center in Kaleva. Free to older adults of Manistee County; donation optional $3

• 5-7 p.m., Kaleva Lions Club Pastie Dinner at the Lions club, 14361 Nine Mile Road in Kaleva. Cost is $10. Info: 231-362-3174.

• 6 p.m., Vermicomposting (worms) with Elana Warsen of Michigan Worm Works at Grow Benzie, 5885 Frankfort Hwy. in Benzonia. Free (worms/kits available for purchase)

April 29

• 7 p.m., James and the Giant Peach Jr. at Frankfort High School Auditorium.

April 30

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spring Fling Health & Wellness Market at Grow Benzie, at 5885 Frankfort Hwy. in Benzonia. Includes 25 vendors. Free. To register: growbenzie.org/market

• 7 p.m. James and the Giant Peach Jr. At Frankfort High School Auditorium.

MAY

May 1

• 2 p.m. James and the Giant Peach Jr. at Frankfort High School Auditorium.

Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County, MI
The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Area

 https://www.recordpatriot.com/

