Police sources reveal more details about Easter Sunday mass shooting

We're learning more about the party at a North Side Airbnb that led to a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.

Sources tell News Radio KDKA's Marty Griffin, the Airbnb in the 800 block of Suisman Street was reserved using a woman's credit card. Her son was one of the party's organizers.

A flyer obtained by News Radio KDKA was reportedly distributed leading up to the party, encouraging people to bring their own weed and alcohol and "come get turnt." It also advertised a $5 cover charge.

Photo credit KDKA Radio

Police say about 200 people showed up, many of them underage.

According to sources, one of the organizers tried to break up the party when it got too big. He allegedly fired his gun into the air several times to get people to disperse.

That reportedly set off the shooting that killed two 17-year-old boys and injured several others.

Police believe there were 90 rounds fired inside the house, several more outside.

Sources say the organizer who fired the gun may be facing reckless endangerment charges.

