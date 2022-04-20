ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Council gives final approvals for Kraewood development; Historical Society to present Fran Hall exhibit; Home, Garden & Consumer Show set for Saturday

By Rich Larson
kymnradio.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year of back and forth with the surrounding neighborhood, debates about population density,. traffic safety, and the Rusty Patched Bumblebee, the Northfield City Council last night voted to approve the final plat and the development agreement for the Kraewood Housing Development. The multi-level housing development...

kymnradio.net

Comments / 0

Related
Morning Journal

Amherst Historical Society presenting its first ‘Egg’stravaganza

The Amherst Historical Society is presenting its first “Egg”stravaganza from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., April 9, at Amherst Sandstone Village and Amherst Historical Society Sandstone Hall, 113 S. Lake St. in Amherst, according to a news release. The “Egg”stravaganza has two major components:. • Amherst...
AMHERST, OH
WJON

Agreement Reached on Former King’s Inn Cleanup

WATAB TOWNSHIP -- The cleanup of a burned-down former supper club in Benton County could begin soon. County Administrator Monty Headley says they have a signed agreement with the property owner of the former King's Inn for the county to arrange the cleanup. The cost of the demolition will then be assessed back to the owner through a special assessment.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Northfield, MN
Government
Bring Me The News

List of 2022 spring plant sales in the Twin Cities

After the seemingly never-ending winter, we're finally approaching spring planting season – and there's no shortage of major plant sales in the Twin Cities where green-fingered residents can stock up. Here's a look at some of the plant sales happening in the Twin Cities this spring. (This list will...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Nancy on Norwalk

Maritime Aquarium plans exhibit on marshes; Unitarians present a show; FCCF to retire

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Maritime Aquarium celebrates grant funding from Connecticut Humanities. Fairfield County’s Community Foundation announces CEO’s retirement. Maritime. The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, home to more than 7,000 creatures, announced its receipt of two grants from nonprofit funding conduit Connecticut Humanities:...
NORWALK, CT
KISS 104.1

2022 Home and Garden Show Sprouts at Broome Arena

The 2022 Home & Garden Show presented by the Southern Tier Home Builders & Remodelers Association is this weekend at the Visons Veterans Memorial Arena in Downtown Binghamton. With more residents spending more time in their homes, there has been an increase in interest in repairs, renovations and improvements. Dozens...
BINGHAMTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy