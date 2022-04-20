High-speed fiber internet connections coming to Benzie County

Eclipse Communications is planning on building out a high-speed fiber cable internet connection hub to service parts of Benzie County. (Courtesy photo/Getty Images)

BENZIE COUNTY – As county and state officials call for expansion of broadband in rural areas, Eclipse Communication is already starting work to offer Benzie County residents high-speed fiber connections.

According to a press release from Eclipse, the fiber infrastructure will use the latest fiber optic technology, “over-built” to support all future-use requirements. It will have 10Gbit connectivity and will be available for home and business use.

The release said work began in late March and includes the construction of a fiber network facility and fiber core construction, complete with underground facilities. The end will be about 15 miles of fiber connections, according to Christopher Varenhorst, president of Eclipse, located in Benzonia.

“The fiber core and headend facilities are like a water distribution center being put in,” Varenhorst said. “You have to have the water main and pumps put in and working before you can start connecting people to it.”

This includes electronics, power systems and tying the new network into the current network infrastructure, which includes programming and configuration, Varenhorst said.

“Once we get the fiber hub done, there will be a continuum of projects,” he said. “Once we get far enough, we’ll be able to run fiber down various roads, passing houses and making it available to residents, as well as to businesses.”

Varenhorst said fiber is much different than wireless internet.

“With wireless, we have problems with topography,” he said. “When running fiber down a street, it will be available to everybody we run it by. With wireless, sometimes you can get it to one person’s house, but there are obstructions preventing their neighbor from having a wireless connection.”

Varenhorst said the infrastructure will be built with expansion in mind.

“We’re building in dark fiber for future expansions,” he said. “As the network grows in size, we can meet more demand for bandwidth. It is very saleable.”

For now, the exact location of where Eclipse will be putting in the first fiber connections is not being released. However, Varenhorst said that information will be made public in the future.

However, the news release said the company would be working on fiber-to-home services in Benzonia, Crystal Lake, Platte and Homestead townships.

The fiber connections will also help customers currently using Eclipse’s wireless services. Fiber connections connecting to wireless signal distribution towers will improve the wireless signal, according to Varenhorst.

The Eclipse plan calls for it to install fiber and rapidly deploy to connect broadband to unserved and underserved areas of Benzie County, according to the press release.

“The company has worked with Venture North Funding and Development to obtain financing for expanding capacity and purchasing equipment needed for network growth," the news release read. "Eclipse will continue to expand its wireless network in parallel to the new fiber network, emphasizing continually increased investment into fiber infrastructure.”

Earlier this year, the Benzie County Board of Commissioners approved a $50,000 Community Development Block Grant for Eclipse to hire more employees and purchase equipment. It is the second time Eclipse successfully applied for a grant through the block grant program, which is administered by Venture North.

Eclipse and the county also formed a working partnership through the Benzie County Economic Development Corporation to continue exploring ways to expand internet access and speed in Benzie County.