Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Child Pornography Offense

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says Luke Alric Forman, 31, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced last week in federal court to 217 months in prison for Receipt of Child Pornography. His term of imprisonment will be followed by five years of supervised release. According to court documents, Forman pleaded guilty to the offense on December 16, 2021.

The Council Bluffs Police Department initiated an investigation after they received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in which ten videos of child pornography were uploaded using KIK messenger. The CyberTip was linked to Forman’s residence in Council Bluffs. A search warrant was executed at Forman’s home and a cellular phone was seized. A forensic examination was completed on the cellular phone and revealed Forman had distributed, received, and possessed images and videos of child pornography and engaged in numerous conversations about this activity using KIK messenger.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. This matter was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department, with assistance from the United State Secret Service National Computer Forensics Institute, which provided training and equipment.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

