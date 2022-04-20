Bee farmers offer tips on helping bees thrive this spring

I feel resentful about the phrase “tax season.” Taxes do not hold the same weight as cuffing or Hot Girls, so dealing with financial paperwork shouldn’t get its own season. Unfortunately, though, taxes are often so confusing that it really does take the length of a season to figure out how to do them, especially if you’re queer. Queer people, it turns out, have their own set of gay financial concerns that our cis-het comrades do not. I asked financial advisors for tax planning tips for queer people to make it all a little easier.

INCOME TAX ・ 29 DAYS AGO