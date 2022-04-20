Cubs can’t complete rally vs Rays

CHICAGO – One of their young pitchers had a rough start on another chilly night at Wrigley Field on Tuesday evening, and it ended up being a little too much for the Cubs to overcome.

Despite rallying back from an early four-run deficit, the Cubs could never quite catch the Rays, losing 6-5 to even the three-game series at one apiece.

Starter Justin Steele only made it into the third inning as he surrendered four earned runs and three hits in that time while also walking a trio of batters. Wander Franco’s two-run homer and an RBI single by Brandon Lowe would chase him from the game as Tampa Bay took a 4-0 lead.

The Cubs would crawl back into the contest immediately as they got three runs in the third on a Frank Schwindel RBI double then Patrick Wisdom’s second homer in as many games, a two-run shot, to cut it to 4-3.

The Rays would add two more runs against reliever Chris Martin in the seventh but once again rallied in the bottom half. Nico Hoerner’s triple brought one run and then scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-5.

While the Cubs’ bullpen kept Tampa Bay off the scoreboard the rest of the game, their offense couldn’t come up with another run as the team falls to 6-5 on the season.

