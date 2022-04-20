ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Amir Garrett Loves Being on the Royals: ‘Butterflies in My Stomach'

By Jordan Foote
Inside The Royals
Inside The Royals
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MtDcX_0fEgTJTa00

The Kansas City Royals traded for LHP Amir Garrett before the season, and the move is already paying dividends for both the team and the player.

When the Kansas City Royals traded pitcher Mike Minor for Amir Garrett , they were taking a chance on a player who may have needed a change of scenery. Just a few weeks into the 2022 MLB season, it appears that Garrett is benefitting from his new environment in a major way.

After a few years of fine-tuning, Garrett had finally put together something that worked with the Cincinnati Reds. In 2019 and 2020, he posted ERAs of 3.43 and 3.23 while striking out more than 12 hitters per nine innings in both seasons. His fastball-slider combination downright overpowered hitters, as they couldn't contend with either pitch. Somewhere along the way, however, Garrett lost something.

Last season was a borderline disaster for Garrett. In his age-28 season — right in the middle of his prime — the hard-throwing lefty struggled with command and consistency all year long. His ERA spiked to 6.04, the second-highest figure of his career. He also struggled to maintain his love for baseball. Garrett has rekindled that fire in Kansas City and after getting his first win as a Royal on Tuesday night, he spoke glowingly about his time with the team thus far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMnfJ_0fEgTJTa00

Apr 9, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett (24) pitches the ball against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith (FLO)-USA TODAY Sports

"It's been a pleasure being here," Garrett said. "I haven't had this feeling in almost two years. The times I've come in to pitch, I've had butterflies in my stomach. That was a feeling I had lost the last two years. When I was at my best, I had that feeling every single time I went out there to pitch. I'm loving the game, I'm loving going out there and having fun, I'm loving competing, and I just want to stay right there."

Garrett has been used sparingly in the opening weeks of the season, but he's produced well when called on. In 3-1/3 innings across three appearances, he has yet to surrender a run. His longest stint came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, as the lefty took a whopping 37 pitches to get through his 1-2/3-inning slate. He bridged the gap between starter Carlos Hernandez and the final pieces of Mike Matheny's bullpen, paving the way for a Royals win.

A high-intensity and fierce competitor, Garrett is an electrifying player both on and off the mound. While he won't hit the 30-year-old mark until his birthday in a couple of weeks, he's emerged as a leadership presence in Kansas City. The Royals are getting younger as a team, somehow leaving Garrett as one of the elder statesmen in their bullpen. Garrett says he's excited about the future and wants to help as much as he can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30KlCn_0fEgTJTa00

Apr 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett (24) celebrates as he leaves the mound against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

"I'm loving it so far," Garrett said. "I want to come out here and do as good as I can and even if I'm not pitching, I want to bring the energy to this team. This is a great team that we have over here, and I'm going to give them everything I've got. If I'm pitching or if I'm not pitching, my attitude every single day is going [to be] come in here, I'm going to try to get guys up and get them as ready for the game as possible no matter what. It's been a great experience and I'm looking forward to the future with these guys."

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Former Royals player auctioning off his estate for charity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Royals player is selling off the items in his Kansas City home for a good cause. Former Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy is holding an estate sale for his 12,500 square foot, $2.9 million Overland Park home and giving all the proceeds to Consider the Lily, a non-profit based in the Philippines that helps rescue girls from exploitation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

It’s time for baseball fans to put some respect on St. Louis Cardinals prospect Nolan Gorman

The next great St. Louis Cardinals star is bubbling to a boil in Triple-A right now, and it’s time for baseball fans to familiarize themselves with him. Young St. Louis Cardinals prospect Nolan Gorman has been absolutely raking to begin the season at the club’s highest minor league affiliate. Gorman, 22, has registered 15 hits through his first 50 plate appearances, with seven of them being home runs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Linebacker Dead At 82

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette passed away in Houston on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. Boyette, along with Kansas City’s Willie Lanier, was the first Black player in professional football history to start at the linebacker position. Boyette was born and raised in Orange, Texas before beginning his...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Pujols paces Cardinals, helps Wainwright in win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Albert Pujols had two hits and scored twice as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 5-1 on Tuesday night. Adam Wainwright (2-1) threw 5 2/3 effective innings, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Tommy Edman tripled, singled and...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Matheny
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez absent from Twins lineup Wednesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The Twins are holding the lefty-hitting Arraez out of the lineup against a southpaw pitcher. Jorge Polanco is moving into the leadoff spot and Miguel Sano is returning to the lineup to play first base and bat seventh.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kansas City Royals#The Cincinnati Reds#Era#The Cleveland Guardians
numberfire.com

Jarred Kelenic in right field for Seattle on Friday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Kelenic will operate right field after Dylan Moore was given a breather on Friday night. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Brad Keller, our models project Kelenic to score 7.6 FanDuel points at...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Twins' Nick Gordon resting Wednesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Nick Gordon is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Gilberto Celestino is replacing Gordon in center field and hitting ninth. The Twins also held Gordon out on Monday versus a southpaw. Byron Buxton is still out of the lineup with a knee injury.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
USA Today
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Inside The Royals

Inside The Royals

Kansas City, MO
268
Followers
175
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRoyals is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Royals

 https://www.si.com/mlb/royals

Comments / 0

Community Policy