ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

New bill would require Americans to vote in elections or face penalty

By Nathaniel Puente, Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Hnlf_0fEgSqGq00

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas ( KVEO ) — People could be fined for not voting in general elections if a bill recently introduced into Congress becomes law.

The Civic Duty to Vote Act was introduced to the House of Representatives on Monday. The bill is written by Rep. John Larson (CT-1).

Indy 500 balloon release paused ‘indefinitely’

The bill’s goal is to require each eligible citizen to appear to vote in each regularly scheduled general election for federal office. To be an eligible citizen, a person has to be registered to vote for an upcoming election.

If any eligible citizen is found to have not voted in the general election, a $20 civil money penalty will be assessed to these individuals.

However, the bill’s text allows Americans to get around the penalty if they are not registered to vote, are unable to vote because of an emergency, cannot follow the terms of the act because of religious beliefs, or if they are unaware of their eligibility to vote.

Additionally, a waiver would be available for citizens to apply if they cannot afford the $20 penalty or if they commit to performing one hour of community service.

If a person fails to pay the $20 penalty, they will face no additional penalty or any denial of government benefits, according to the bill’s text. Law enforcement agencies are not allowed to use a person’s violation of this act to conduct any further criminal investigation on them.

Ohio judge blocks abortion law

Now that the bill has been introduced into the House, it will have to pass a vote there. If that succeeds, it will have to pass a vote in the Senate before being signed into law by the president.

Larson is the former chairman of the Task Force on Election Reform. To read the bill’s full text, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate on Wednesday passed a bill to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state, escalating a feud with the entertainment giant over its opposition to what critics call the “ Don’t Say Gay ” law. The proposal could have huge tax […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey Senator’s bill would require all schools to include 9/11 instruction in curriculum

In 2021, ahead of the 20th anniversary it the 9/11 attacks, a Howell Township man penned his thoughts into a song and then recorded it and released it for all to hear. Vinnie DeMarinis focused on what happened that day and in the days, weeks, and months that followed in a song named 'Hold On (A Tribute to 9/11)' which was just one of the many ways people all over continue to grieve, remember, honor, and keep what happened that day in the front of everyone's minds.
HOWELL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Elections#Americans#Election Reform#Rio Grande Valley#Kveo
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mic

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s day in court did not go great

By all indications, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green (R-QAnon) will run for — and be elected to — a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. I say “by all indications” however, because a nascent effort to get Greene booted from the ballot in Georgia’s 14th District took a considerable step forward Friday, with the congresswoman herself taking the stand to justify why she should not be deemed ineligible to serve under the 14th Amendment’s “you don’t get to try and overthrow the government and then run for office” rule. (I’m paraphrasing here, but barely.)
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: Clarence Thomas’s reaction to his wife Ginni’s text messages says it all. This is what we can do

After the 2020 election and prior to the January 6 coup attempt, Ginni Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. She urged him to tell President Donald Trump to refuse to concede while an “army” gathered to seize power. She also claimed falsely that there had been massive election fraud in favor of Democratic winner Joe Biden. She added that Trump’s enemies should be sent to Guantanamo Bay.The text messages, which had been provided to the January 6 commission investigating the coup, and which were made public...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Hillary Clinton asks judge to throw out Trump’s $24m lawsuit accusing her of trying to smear him over Russia

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton filed court papers asking a Florida federal judge to toss out a lawsuit accusing her and a host of other figures of orchestrating a massive conspiracy to rig the 2016 election because the lawsuit was filed too late and does not allege any provable facts. “Whatever the utility of Plaintiff’s Complaint as a fundraising tool, a press release, or a list of political grievances, it has no merit as a lawsuit, and should be dismissed with prejudice,” wrote longtime Clinton attorney David Kendall on Wednesday in a motion to dismiss filed in the...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Biden Says He Misspoke in Comments on Title 42 Immigration Policy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said he misspoke earlier on Thursday in comments on Title 42, a COVID-related expulsion policy that has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system, saying he was referring to a mask mandate for public transportation that was struck down by a federal judge. "I...
IMMIGRATION
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy