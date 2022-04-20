ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

1 person killed after getting struck by 3 vehicles in El Cajon (El Cajon, CA)

 2 days ago

On Monday night, a man lost his life after he was hit by three vehicles in El Cajon. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on Interstate 8, west of State Route 67 at about 10:30 PM. The preliminary investigation showed that the pedestrian was walking in the traffic lanes of westbound I-8 when he was struck by three vehicles [...]

