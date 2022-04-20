Desmond Ridder Receives Huge Praise Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

"He's great at the line of the scrimmage and the handling of the pocket is done at the highest level."

CINCINNATI — Bearcats star Desmond Ridder is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 22-year-old received big-time praise from ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky earlier this week.

"So often we see players take off running, it's just not something you can hang on for consistency," Orlovsky said. "He's great at the line of the scrimmage, but also just the remaining a passer and the handling of the pocket is done at the highest level in this [draft] class."

Ridder has met with the Panthers, Steelers, Falcons and other quarterback-needy teams. He has a good chance of being taken in the first round.

Watch Orlovsky's entire breakdown of Ridder below.

