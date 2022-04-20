Council Passes Three Special Appropriations to Expand Wellness Centers to all Public High Schools in Montgomery County
The package of special appropriations, spearheaded by Councilmember Navarro, totals $8 million. ROCKVILLE, Md., April 19, 2022—Spearheaded by Councilmember Nancy Navarro, the Montgomery County Council passed a package of three special appropriations today, totaling $8 million, to expand High School Wellness Centers (HSWCs) to every high school in Montgomery County Public...mocoshow.com
Comments / 0