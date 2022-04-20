ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Photos: Villa Park's Zach Brown hits ninth inning walk-off home run to beat Servite 5-4 at Boras Classic

By Connor Morrissette
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36smg4_0fEgRRMa00

“I’m not going to lie, that was one of the most unbelievable things I’ve done ever,” Brown said.

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Villa Park junior Zach Brown hit a ninth inning walk-off home run to beat Servite 5-4 in the first round of the Boras Classic on Tuesday.

The Spartans have won nine games in a row. They'll take on Huntington Beach in the second round of the Boras Classic on Wednesday at Mater Dei.

Check out all of the photos from Servite vs. Villa Park below.

(All photos by Heston Quan)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GBKhp_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ni0D_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddBK2_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qSgG_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5SCc_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qt5sT_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PsgmH_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRaC9_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXvS2_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v3CqS_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNBZ5_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3kPa_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQO3B_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Qv8T_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mBHtZ_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSSGC_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iLPae_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gt5LM_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlwAd_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GD6ht_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPinw_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n2q6a_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yOEQP_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5u0m_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2I3a_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3gUY_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vftWQ_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJRb5_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTEnC_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2138Fy_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8nQD_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3kAd_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aB9lJ_0fEgRRMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahitp_0fEgRRMa00

