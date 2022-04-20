Photos: Villa Park's Zach Brown hits ninth inning walk-off home run to beat Servite 5-4 at Boras Classic

“I’m not going to lie, that was one of the most unbelievable things I’ve done ever,” Brown said.

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Villa Park junior Zach Brown hit a ninth inning walk-off home run to beat Servite 5-4 in the first round of the Boras Classic on Tuesday.

“I’m not going to lie, that was one of the most unbelievable things I’ve done ever,” Brown said.

The Spartans have won nine games in a row. They'll take on Huntington Beach in the second round of the Boras Classic on Wednesday at Mater Dei.

