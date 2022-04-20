ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabamians react to end of travel mask mandate

By Jake Chapman
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Masks are now optional on planes, trains, buses, any form of public transportation after a federal judge in Florida deemed it “unconstitutional.”

The Birmingham Airport Authority started taking down the masks required signs off their doors Tuesday. President and CEO Ronald Mathieu said they were ready for the mandate to be over.

“I think that there’s been this kind of exhale, if you will, in the terminal and indeed in the air,” Mathieu said.

Some passengers at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport were also thrilled by the news.

“I can breathe a whole lot better,” Tom Marks of Birmingham said.

And passengers like Thomas Stacks said it’s nice to have one less thing to worry about while traveling.

“One thing I got to worry about on the plane is long legs. So, not having a mask is one less thing to worry about. I like it,” Stacks said.

Kristi Bradford and her family were getting ready to travel to London when CBS 42 caught up with them at the airport. She said she’s fine with the ruling and believes her family will be safe when they travel.

“I know that Delta is conscious about the safety of their travelers and they are going to have good air circulation. So, I feel that we’ll be fine without masks,” Bradford said.

Local experts like Dr. Michael Saag of UAB believe the move came a little too soon. He says with some areas seeing spikes in COVID throughout the country, masking while traveling is another layer of protection. He wishes the decision to end the mandate was backed by science, and not the courts.

“Public Health officials and the state health department officials, as well as the federal officials should have the ability to place mandates in place when a threat is perceived for the public,” Saag said.

Mathieu believes more people will travel by air now because of the mandate ending. And while he is happy to see the change, he says they still strive to keep workers and passengers safe during travel.

“To be clear, our focus is the safety of people. So, if that happens again, we will do whatever we can and whatever we need to do to protect each other, our employees, our family members, and indeed our passengers,” Mathieu said.

The Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority announced Tuesday masking is optional, but they encourage passengers, operators and employees to continue to wear them.

