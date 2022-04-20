ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Learn why Asthetik is the ultimate local event space + studio

By Gabby Gervais
Bham Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom photoshoots with your besties to small weddings, Asthetik has 1,700 sq. ft. of creative space that can easily transform for any special occasion. With natural light, exposed brick, beautiful furnishings and more, here’s why Birminghamians love this local event space and photography studio. Behind the biz. Dontez...

bhamnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespruce.com

8 Curtain Tricks Only Interior Designers Know

Different Curtain Styles Create a Unique Mood in a Space. The curtains you choose will greatly inform the room that they go in, designer Lauren DeBello explains. "Do you want a luxurious, romantic feel? If so, curtains that puddle on the ground may be the right look for you," she comments. "If you want a cleaner look, choose curtains that graze the floor," DeBello advises. "Make sure to consider this when choosing the length of panels."
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Birmingham, AL
Entertainment
City
Birmingham, AL
The Kitchn

7 Things That Make Your Kitchen Feel Smaller than It Really Is, According to Interior Designers

Kitchens never seem big enough, do they? (Even the giant ones somehow manage to fill up quickly.) While some of this is a result of natural limitations, there’s also a lot that you may be doing — whether it’s a bad optical illusion or a silly use of space — to make your kitchen feel smaller than it is. Luckily, a few design tricks and a bit of organizing can really transform your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $36 Million London Penthouse Has a Private Bar Hidden in the Eaves

Click here to read the full article. 9 Millbank truly captures the essence of British style. Home to 1920s industrialist offices that have been transformed into sumptuous apartments—including the manor home-style Conrad unit, just listed for $35.8 million—the Grade II-listed building, constructed between 1927 and 1929, is located in Westminster, what some might consider the epicenter of London. The residences overlook the River Thames and the Houses of Parliament, while landmarks like Westminster Abbey, Big Ben and Lambeth Palace are just a stone’s throw away. Even better, there are many pieces of history found within 9 Millbank, too.  The building itself...
WORLD
yankodesign.com

Top 10 wooden architectural designs that bring this warm material to the limelight

There’s something about wooden architecture that is simply so humble and endearing. Wood has been a material of choice for construction for ages galore. Wood ages beautifully – anything built with wood will retain the character of your house. And it also manages to incorporate an aura of warmth and serenity within the living space. The rustic and homely appeal of a wooden space instantly makes you feel at ease and welcomed. It’s a material of choice that has stood strong through the ages and continues to do so. Whether modern or traditional, wood can be bent and molded to create a living space of your choice and style. From a tiny timber home with a biophilic design to a geometric wooden cabin that is perfect for a socially distant getaway – this collection of architectural designs will leave you mesmerized and completely in awe of the wonderful yet simple material that is wood!
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Event Space#Photography#Dj#Birminghamians
homedit.com

Bathroom Window Curtains For Privacy and Style

When it comes to bathroom windows, natural light is a wonderful thing, but privacy in the bathroom is essential. Bathroom window curtains provide privacy and can add a wonderful splash of color or pattern to an otherwise neutral room. Let’s dive into some of the basics of the types of bathroom curtains that work well in this intimate space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Housing
yankodesign.com

Furniture designed to create the ultimate productivity-enhancing office space

They say that what truly makes or breaks a home at the end of the day is the furniture that’s placed into it. And that stands true for offices as well! The right kind of furniture can truly create the essence of an office, and not to mention boost the overall productivity of its employees as well. And since most of us are slowly moving out of our home offices, and into actual workspaces, the transition can be a complex and daunting one, especially since we grew so accustomed to working from the comforts of our homes. We’re back to dealing with nosy coworkers, office politics, and tedious commutes. Keeping our morale high, and motivation pumped up through an entire week can often be exhausting. But, I do believe the right collection of furniture designs, smartly placed in an office space can boost daily productivity, irrespective of whether one is working at home or in a corporate office. From Microsoft’s office pod that creates a private working space to a portable office desk + PC – the designs showcased here will make you look forward to work every morning, and you’ll be jumping out of bed, excited to get started!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

This Amazon Home Decor Collection Made of Natural Materials Will Refresh Your Minimalist Space

Keeping up with home design trends can be overwhelming and costly. But one interior style you can't go wrong with is minimalism. Prioritizing functionality and utilizing neutral colors and simple forms, the minimalist style provides a calm and fresh space that's free of clutter. However, executing a minimalist home that's also full of character is no easy feat. Luckily, Amazon has an under-the-radar storefront that's packed with unique home decor made from natural materials to complete your space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Bham Now

9 local places to grab a yummy bite to eat in Fultondale

Are you looking for somewhere local to eat in Fultondale? In no particular order, we’ve gathered some of the best spots to grab a quick bite. Keep reading to get all the details. 1. Fultondale Bakery. This small family-owned business has been serving the Fultondale community since the 70s....
FULTONDALE, AL
Bham Now

6 Birmingham Mother’s Day gifts for your wonderful mom [GIVEAWAY]

Show mom you care with these Birmingham Mother’s Day gifts, featuring some of our favorite local businesses. And don’t miss our special ***GIVEAWAY*** in honor of Mother’s Day, with goodies from all the spots listed below. This list is in no particular order. 6 Birmingham Mother’s Day...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Kitchn

The $26 Rental Hack That Instantly Added More Storage Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At the beginning of this year, I finally checked off a long-awaited bucket-list item and moved into my first studio apartment in New York City. Spoiler alert: It’s definitely not for the faint of heart. Yes, it’s been a blast decorating my space, but at the same time, it’s been a total challenge to find aesthetically pleasing ways to get my teeny-tiny abode organized with the less-than-generous real estate I’ve got to work with. Unlike most city dwellers, I actually lucked out on closet space (I have three!), but other areas are a bit of a struggle when it comes to storage. The trickiest spot to tackle? No doubt, the kitchen. Like 99 percent of all NYC kitchens, I don’t have a ton of counter space to work with, so I had to think vertically for storing spices, oils, and other cooking necessities I need to have at the ready.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $2,300 Living Room Makeover Features a Gorgeous Brick Fireplace Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s simple, but it’s true: Paint can totally transform a brick fireplace, whether a neutral shade helps helps old brick blend into a wall or a pop of bold color gives it new life as a feature statement, as is the case in Jessica Ronnevik’s North Carolina living room redo.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy