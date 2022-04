Enjoying a deliciously brewed cup of coffee (or several) is a daily pleasure for many people, but some simply can't tolerate coffee. If you find yourself jittery after consuming it, coffee upsets your stomach, or you simply want to cut back on your coffee intake, there are plenty of caffeine-free (and low-caffeine) alternatives, points out Dr. Jeffrey Bland, a biochemist and nutritional medicine specialist based in Seattle. He suggests looking for an alternative that's lower in caffeine but still contains theobromine. "It's milder and provides a sustained boost in metabolism," Bland says. You can find theobromine in most teas and green coffee beans. Ahead, some delicious coffee alternatives to consider for your morning wake-up routine.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO