State trooper charged with manslaughter in 2020 shooting

Rocky Hill, Conn./WTIC Radio - A state trooper is under arrest, charged with manslaughter, in connection with a shooting from two years ago.

Trooper Brian North is now on administrative leave after he turned himself into the inspector general investigating the incident.

The January 2020 shooting stemmed from a pursuit involving 19-year old Mubarak Souleman from Norwalk to West Haven following an alleged theft from an AT&T store in Norwalk.

The report says police had boxed Soulemane's car in once the chase ended In West Haven with Soulemane in the drivers seat with a knife.

It also states an officer smashed out the driver's side window and that Soulemane was hit with a taser before the shooting.

North is free on $50,000 bond and is due in court May 4.

The state police union says North risked his life and it is defending his actions.