ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTIC News Talk 1080

State trooper charged with manslaughter in 2020 shooting

By John Silva
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYae8_0fEgQZX100

Rocky Hill, Conn./WTIC Radio - A state trooper is under arrest, charged with manslaughter, in connection with a shooting from two years ago.

Trooper Brian North is now on administrative leave after he turned himself into the inspector general investigating the incident.

The January 2020 shooting stemmed from a pursuit involving 19-year old Mubarak Souleman from Norwalk to West Haven following an alleged theft from an AT&T store in Norwalk.

The report says police had boxed Soulemane's car in once the chase ended In West Haven with Soulemane in the drivers seat with a knife.

It also states an officer smashed out the driver's side window and that Soulemane was hit with a taser before the shooting.

North is free on $50,000 bond and is due in court May 4.

The state police union says North risked his life and it is defending his actions.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

2nd suspect arrested in 2021 Hartford homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police arrested a second suspect in a 2021 triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured. Lamont Fields, 24, of Hartford, was released from federal custody and placed in the custody of Hartford police on April 19. An active arrest warrant was served, charging Fields with murder, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#State Trooper#Public Safety#At T
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
News 12

Police investigate inmate death at Fishkill Correctional Facility

New York State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Joseph Clarke, 37, of Newburgh, died last Monday morning after receiving emergency medical attention at the prison, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. News 12 reached out to DOCCS...
NEWBURGH, NY
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
WTNH

Bristol Police nab woman wanted in multiple thefts

BRISTOL, Conn (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department has arrested a woman caught in the act of attempting to steal high-priced items from a store in town. On Friday, the female entered the local business along Route 6 around 1 p.m. During the month of March, this establishment was experiencing a large number of high-priced […]
BRISTOL, CT
PIX11

Man gets 25 years to life in Bronx girlfriend’s stabbing death

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death because he “realized he hated her” was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars, prosecutors said. Juana Alvarez, 52, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2016, officials said. About two weeks later, police arrested Miguel Bonilla for fare evasion. While he […]
BRONX, NY
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy