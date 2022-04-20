Oldest pup alive is 21-year-old Chihuahua
GREENACRES, Florida (WJW) – Guinness World Records has confirmed that a Chihuahua named TobyKeith is the oldest dog in the world.
TobyKeith officially received the title at 21 years and 66 days old on March 16.
He lives in Greenacres, Florida .
TobyKeith has surpassed the lifespan of an average Chihuahua by several years.
They normally live anywhere from 12 to 18 years.
He celebrated with his owner with a bath, a nail trim and a car ride, according to reports .
His owner says his secret to a long life in addition to genetics is a caring environment, walks and a healthy diet.
TobyKeith was adopted from a shelter more than 20 years ago.
