Loudonville, OH

Buy Me Now/Silent Auction scheduled for May 6 and 7 at St. Peter Catholic Church

By Staff Report
 2 days ago
Mark your calendar for Friday afternoon, May 6 from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday morning, May 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Peter Catholic Church, 220 E. Butler St., Loudonville, for St. Peter Mission Society Buy Me Now (BMN)/Silent Auction to support local charities. Available are 150-plus items, including 40 themed baskets, 25 area gift certificates and additional fantastic items.

Gift certificates include: two tickets to Kings Island; overnight at Mohican Park Lodge; numerous restaurants (Merry Dari, Wedgewing, Buckeye Pizza, Taco Bell, Phase Two, East of Chicago); local attractions (Mohican Adventures, River Run & Shipley’s canoeing, River Run Camping, Snow Trails, Pleasant Hill Golf, Loudonville Theatre); businesses (Creative Outlet, Stakes IGA, Four Seasons, Youngs Sand & Gravel, Rhoads, Buzzards, Truax Printing, Strive Fitness, Miller's Hawkins, Olde Town Barber, Black Fork Bistro and Marathon. Meat packages from Bonnie Glen Longhorns and Twin Oaks).

Additional items include: Step 2 (water and picnic tables, easel, basketball set), Park National Bank (blankets and camping chairs), Raby Hardware (cooler and picnic set), Copper Top (shirt and jewelry), Keim Lumber (puzzles), Hedstrom Entertainment (balls), McMullen Assisted Care (baskets and gift card), GBM Golf (12 dozen golf balls), Lingenfelters Jewelers (Nicole Barr necklace), Vera Bradley, Henley Soaps, Our Generation Doll, Homemade Doll Cradle, Child’s Quilt, Baby Comforters, Purses, Pottery, Shadow Box, Macaroons, Maple Syrup, Scarves, Decorated Vest, Christmas Wallhanging, Ally Bucher print, diamond dot butterfly décor, garden flag holder and flags, keyboard, roller skates, bench grinder and more!

All of these items can be purchased at the predetermined Buy Me Now (BMN) designated price and taken home. No more waiting around to see if you had the highest bid. Of course, if the item isn't purchased outright, silent bids can be placed and the highest bidder will receive the item. In the past many items were purchased at BMN price, so shop early for best selection. Payment by cash or check.

The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

