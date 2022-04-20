ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
70-year-old paraplegic dies in west side Detroit house fire

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A 70 year-old paraplegic has been killed in a house fire Wednesday morning on Detroit's west side.

"This is a very sad situation," WWJ's Charlie Langton reported from the scene on Marlowe Street, in the area of 7 Mile Road and the Lodge Freeway.

The Detroit Fire Department responded at around 8 a.m. to find three residents standing outside a home that was fully engulfed in smoke and flames. "And they were pleading with the fire department personnel: 'Go in there and rescue a 70-year-old paraplegic trapped inside'," Langton said.

Fire Chief James Harris told reporters that firefighters did go inside the burning home in an attempt to save the remaining resident, but it was too late.

"Unfortunately, we have one victim," Harris said. "We have our arson team out here investigating as we speak...So, so far we have one victim that didn't make it."

The fire was mostly out by around 9 a.m., although firefighters remained on the scene working on some hot spots.

At this time, officials believe that a defective space heater may have been to blame for the fire.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

