ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Man who fell down 60ft staircase in Warren suspected to be homeless, sheltering from bad weather

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2beFtN_0fEgPm1N00

WARREN (WWJ) -- A suspected homeless man who fell down a 60-foot staircase inside a Warren pump station was sheltering from bad weather.

The Warren Fire Department told WWJ Newsradio 950 that workers spotted the man lying on the grated walkway just after 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in the building on 9 Mile Road, between Hayes and Schoenherr roads.

Investigators believe the man made it about halfway down the spiral staircase before falling the rest of the way down and breaking his leg.

Fire Commissioner Wilbert “Skip” McAdams said the man may have been stuck down there for several hours.

Firefighters lifted him out by a crane and said he was conscious and talking to rescuers.

He was taken to the hospital where he is said to be in stable condition and expected to be okay.

McAdams said the man indicated he had entered the structure to shelter from the inclement weather on Monday night.

The fire commissioner said the man appeared to be in his 30s but did not have any identification with him to confirm. He added that the man appeared to be homeless.

There is currently no word on if he will be charged with trespassing.

Comments / 2

Dorothy Sarrach
2d ago

so sad that so many people are homeless.We can take care of the rest of the world but we cant take care of our own.Drugs and mental issues need our priority.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, MI
Society
City
Warren, MI
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Staircase#Wwj Newsradio 950
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Two teens arrested over horror video of dogs being set to attack Buddy the cat

Two boys have been arrested after a video emerged of dogs being used to attack a cat in Philadelphia.The Friday arrests came after surveillance footage on Tuesday showed individuals egging on their dogs to attack a cat named Buddy who was resting on the porch of his home. One of the dog handlers could be heard saying “good boy” as the dogs attacked the cat. The altercation came to an end when one of the cat’s owners ran outside. The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) said on Friday evening that the suspects surrendered to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Detroit

Man Dead, Teen Girlfriend Shot By Intruder At Detroit Home

(CBS DETROIT) – A 22-year-old man is dead and a 17-year-old girl is injured after an intruder shot them at a home in Detroit. The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m., at a home on Dickerson Street near Houston Whittier Street and Gratiot Avenue, WDIV reported. The intruder entered the home and then shot at the man and his girlfriend. Police believe the suspect fled in a blue Chevy Malibu. Officials say the man died from his injuries, but the girl is at a local hospital, in stable condition. Police continue to investigate the incident. No other information has been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClickOnDetroit.com

3 arrested after woman shot, carjacked at Warren gas station, officials say

WARREN, Mich. – Three people were arrested last week after a woman was shot and carjacked at a Warren gas station, police said. The shooting happened at 3:04 p.m. Friday (April 15) at the Sunoco gas station at 4925 8 Mile Road in Warren, according to authorities. Officials said...
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAAY-TV

One man dead after major crash on I-65N in Athens

One man is dead after a crash on I-65 Wednesday morning. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a man driving a truck hit a motor home on the side of the road. The two were then hit by an 18 wheeler. According to ALEA Trooper Brandon Bailey, the crash happened...
ATHENS, AL
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy