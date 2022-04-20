Man who fell down 60ft staircase in Warren suspected to be homeless, sheltering from bad weather

WARREN (WWJ) -- A suspected homeless man who fell down a 60-foot staircase inside a Warren pump station was sheltering from bad weather.

The Warren Fire Department told WWJ Newsradio 950 that workers spotted the man lying on the grated walkway just after 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in the building on 9 Mile Road, between Hayes and Schoenherr roads.

Investigators believe the man made it about halfway down the spiral staircase before falling the rest of the way down and breaking his leg.

Fire Commissioner Wilbert “Skip” McAdams said the man may have been stuck down there for several hours.

Firefighters lifted him out by a crane and said he was conscious and talking to rescuers.

He was taken to the hospital where he is said to be in stable condition and expected to be okay.

McAdams said the man indicated he had entered the structure to shelter from the inclement weather on Monday night.

The fire commissioner said the man appeared to be in his 30s but did not have any identification with him to confirm. He added that the man appeared to be homeless.

There is currently no word on if he will be charged with trespassing.