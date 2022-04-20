Ohio man accused in wheelbarrow case charged with trying to strangle Erie County Prison guard

An Ohio man charged with stealing a van and illegally possessing two guns after Millcreek Township police said he was seen pushing a toddler in a stolen wheelbarrow last week was placed in the Erie County Prison following his arraignment on a string of felony and misdemeanor charges.

Nicholas A. Rosnack remained in prison on Friday when authorities accused him of using a towel to strangle a corrections officer.

The officer, who managed to fight off the attack, told investigators he thought he was going to die.

Rosnack, 38, of Painesville, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on attempted homicide, assault and strangulation charges that Erie County detectives filed in the assault, which happened at the prison, at 1618 Ash St., shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday.

Erie 6th Ward District Judge Timothy Beveridge returned Rosnack to prison on an additional $50,000 bond. He had been in prison on a $150,000 bond since his arraignment in the Millcreek theft case on April 12.

The attack

On the afternoon of the attack, surveillance video from the Erie County Prison's B Pod showed the officer sitting at a desk as Rosnack was behind him in the pod's common area, holding a towel and walking back and forth while looking around as other inmates and prison staff walked through the area, according to information in Rosnack's criminal complaint.

After others had cleared the area or were "predisposed," according to the complaint, Rosnack walked behind the officer's desk, put the towel around the officer's throat and pulled the officer off the chair and onto the floor.

"The defendant is witnessed standing over the victim and making a striking motion as the officer attempts to disengage from the assault," detectives wrote in the affidavit of probable cause.

Investigators said the officer used defensive tactics to prevent further strangulation and strikes before other prison staff responded and assisted in bringing Rosnack under control.

Detectives who interviewed the corrections officer after the attack wrote in the affidavit that he told them, "I believed I was going to die."

The corrections officer was not injured in the attack and never left work, a county official reported on Wednesday.

Rosnack remains in the Erie County Prison but has been reclassified due to the incident, according to the county.

Ohio man charged in Millcreek theft caseMillcreek Township police officers who responded to a West 12th Street business to check on the possible location

The theft case

Area law enforcement first encountered Rosnack on April 12, when Millcreek Township police officers were sent to the 2600 block of West 12th Street to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle behind a business. Officers found a Chevrolet work van that had been reported stolen from the 1800 block of Pittsburgh Avenue earlier in the day, and they learned from witnesses that a man and a young child were seen exiting the van, according to information from Millcreek and Erie police.

Witnesses also told Millcreek police that the man had briefly placed the toddler in a dumpster behind the building and that the man and the child were last seen walking into a wooded area north of West 12th Street.

Officers eventually located Rosnack on West 12th Street, pushing the toddler in a wheelbarrow, Millcreek police reported.

Investigators said they determined that Rosnack had stolen the van after traveling from Painesville to Erie. The car police believe Rosnack drove to Erie was left in the area where the van was stolen, detectives reported.

Authorities said they also determined that Rosnack had entered a garage in the 900 block of Filmore Avenue in Millcreek and stole items including a pair of boots, and had stolen the wheelbarrow from the 900 block of Lowell Avenue in the township.

Rosnack had a gun on him when officers encountered him. Another gun was recovered in the course of the theft investigation, according to police.

Investigators said Wednesday that the guns were not reported as stolen.

Millcreek police charged Rosnack with offenses including two first-degree felony counts of possession of a firearm prohibited, a second-degree felony count of burglary and third-degree felony counts of carrying a firearm without a license, receiving stolen property and endangering the welfare of children.

The toddler was turned over to a relative, according to police. Investigators have not revealed the relationship between Rosnack and the child.

Rosnack is scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing in the Millcreek theft case on May 3. He is tentatively scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing in the strangulation case on May 11, according to online court docket information.

