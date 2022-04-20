Lawsuit claims FPL 'manipulated' assets to get maximum profit on new rates

The legal battle challenging Florida Power & Light's new electric rates got underway earlier this month as two groups fighting the new rate agreement filed their initial arguments.

The Florida Public Service Commission approved a settlement agreement in October that allowed the new FPL rates to go into effect in January. The settlement is being contested in two separate actions before the Florida Supreme Court.

The court merged the two cases earlier this year.

The first challenge is from Floridians Against Increased Rates .

Heading to court: Florida Power and Light rate hike heads to the Supreme Court

17,000 signatures: Pensacola asks Public Service Commission to lower FPL rates, cites 17K-signature petition

FAIR is asking the state's high court to overturn the PSC-approved deal that it says allows FPL billions of dollars in "excessive returns" compared to similar agreements with utilities that were approved at the same time.

"FAIR is asking the court to do what the PSC refused to do — and that is to stop FPL from gouging Florida electric ratepayers," FAIR President Mike Hightower said.

The PSC is the state authority that regulates public utility rates.

A second coalition of groups made up of Florida Rising , the Environmental Confederation of Southwest Florida and the League of United Latin American Citizens of Florida filed a challenge in January.

After the cases were merged, both groups filed their opening arguments April 6.

The coalition argued that the PSC did not conduct the legally required fact-finding when it approved the settlement with FPL that would have justified how the agreement served the public interest.

The new FPL rates approved by the PSC went into effect in January and were met with public outrage in Northwest Florida as customers saw record-high bills thanks to the new rates, plus fuel cost increases and cold temperatures that led to more heating costs.

FPL officials have pointed out the new agreement will lead to lower rates for former Gulf Power customers as they will decrease over the next four years for Northwest Florida customers.

Upset over rates: Escambia County calls on the PSC to hold a town hall in Pensacola on FPL's electric rates

'It is fundamentally unfair': Milton asks state commission to reinvestigate FPL rates

Several Northwest Florida municipalities have sent letters to the PSC calling on the regulatory body to overturn the rate agreement, and Escambia County called on the PSC to hold a town hall in Pensacola about the increased rates.

Hightower said the settlement agreement the PSC approved for FPL was unprecedented.

"It is out of line with other nearly simultaneous increases approved by the Public Service Commission, and it is inconsistent with U.S. Supreme Court decisions on utility rate setting," Hightower said.

In the April 6 filings, both groups note that the agreement allows FPL to have a reserve account, known as a reserve surplus amortization mechanism or RSAM, an accounting tool meant to allow FPL to pay off capital expenses over time.

Both groups said the PSC lacked the statutory authority to approve a settlement with an RSAM.

Both groups said the record before the PSC showed that FPL's reserve was "manipulated" to guarantee the utility the maximum profit allowed under the agreement.

"At its essence, the mechanism is a slush fund, created from thin air by manipulating the remaining service lives of FPL assets to create an artificial surplus," Florida Rising's filing said.

One of the core arguments made by FAIR is that the PSC approved other rate settlements with other utilities at lower levels of "return on equity," essentially the profitability of the utility.

The PSC approved a settlement with Duke Energy at 9.85% return and TECO at 9.95%. Meanwhile, FPL's return rate was 10.6%. The difference adds up to more than $1.6 billion FPL can charge compared to other utilities over the same four-year period, according to FAIR.

The case will likely not be resolved until next year.

The PSC and FPL will file responses in the coming weeks, and then the groups will have an opportunity to file rebuttals.

FAIR has asked that the court hold an oral argument session before issuing a final ruling.

Jim Little can be reached at jwlittle@pnj.com and 850-208-9827.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Lawsuit claims FPL 'manipulated' assets to get maximum profit on new rates