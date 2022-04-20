ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Lawsuit claims FPL 'manipulated' assets to get maximum profit on new rates

By Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago

The legal battle challenging Florida Power & Light's new electric rates got underway earlier this month as two groups fighting the new rate agreement filed their initial arguments.

The Florida Public Service Commission approved a settlement agreement in October that allowed the new FPL rates to go into effect in January. The settlement is being contested in two separate actions before the Florida Supreme Court.

The court merged the two cases earlier this year.

The first challenge is from Floridians Against Increased Rates .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pc7dY_0fEgPaQf00

Heading to court: Florida Power and Light rate hike heads to the Supreme Court

17,000 signatures: Pensacola asks Public Service Commission to lower FPL rates, cites 17K-signature petition

FAIR is asking the state's high court to overturn the PSC-approved deal that it says allows FPL billions of dollars in "excessive returns" compared to similar agreements with utilities that were approved at the same time.

"FAIR is asking the court to do what the PSC refused to do — and that is to stop FPL from gouging Florida electric ratepayers," FAIR President Mike Hightower said.

The PSC is the state authority that regulates public utility rates.

A second coalition of groups made up of Florida Rising , the Environmental Confederation of Southwest Florida and the League of United Latin American Citizens of Florida filed a challenge in January.

After the cases were merged, both groups filed their opening arguments April 6.

The coalition argued that the PSC did not conduct the legally required fact-finding when it approved the settlement with FPL that would have justified how the agreement served the public interest.

The new FPL rates approved by the PSC went into effect in January and were met with public outrage in Northwest Florida as customers saw record-high bills thanks to the new rates, plus fuel cost increases and cold temperatures that led to more heating costs.

FPL officials have pointed out the new agreement will lead to lower rates for former Gulf Power customers as they will decrease over the next four years for Northwest Florida customers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lsg1k_0fEgPaQf00

Upset over rates: Escambia County calls on the PSC to hold a town hall in Pensacola on FPL's electric rates

'It is fundamentally unfair': Milton asks state commission to reinvestigate FPL rates

Several Northwest Florida municipalities have sent letters to the PSC calling on the regulatory body to overturn the rate agreement, and Escambia County called on the PSC to hold a town hall in Pensacola about the increased rates.

Hightower said the settlement agreement the PSC approved for FPL was unprecedented.

"It is out of line with other nearly simultaneous increases approved by the Public Service Commission, and it is inconsistent with U.S. Supreme Court decisions on utility rate setting," Hightower said.

In the April 6 filings, both groups note that the agreement allows FPL to have a reserve account, known as a reserve surplus amortization mechanism or RSAM, an accounting tool meant to allow FPL to pay off capital expenses over time.

Both groups said the PSC lacked the statutory authority to approve a settlement with an RSAM.

Both groups said the record before the PSC showed that FPL's reserve was "manipulated" to guarantee the utility the maximum profit allowed under the agreement.

"At its essence, the mechanism is a slush fund, created from thin air by manipulating the remaining service lives of FPL assets to create an artificial surplus," Florida Rising's filing said.

One of the core arguments made by FAIR is that the PSC approved other rate settlements with other utilities at lower levels of "return on equity," essentially the profitability of the utility.

The PSC approved a settlement with Duke Energy at 9.85% return and TECO at 9.95%. Meanwhile, FPL's return rate was 10.6%. The difference adds up to more than $1.6 billion FPL can charge compared to other utilities over the same four-year period, according to FAIR.

The case will likely not be resolved until next year.

The PSC and FPL will file responses in the coming weeks, and then the groups will have an opportunity to file rebuttals.

FAIR has asked that the court hold an oral argument session before issuing a final ruling.

Jim Little can be reached at jwlittle@pnj.com and 850-208-9827.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Lawsuit claims FPL 'manipulated' assets to get maximum profit on new rates

Comments / 2

John Woods
1d ago

How big are Raise did the CEO of Florida Power & Light receive during the right hike increases I’ve seen some CEO get 28%

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fpl#State Of Florida#Florida Power Light#The Florida Supreme Court#Floridians#The Supreme Court#Fair#Psc
CBS Miami

Florida Democrats Criticize ‘Pharaoh Of Florida’ Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Congressional Redistricting Maps As ‘Full Frontal Attack On Voting Laws’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As the Florida legislature prepares to start a special session Tuesday, Black lawmakers in Miami criticized a congressional redistricting plan proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Florida Senator Shevrin Jones, Representative Felicia Robinson and Representative Dotie Joseph joined elected officials, community activists and concerned citizens to respond to what they call Gov. DeSantis’ unconstitutional congressional maps that dilute Black districts. Rep. Joseph said that DeSantis wants to “take us backwards” with his congressional maps. “As I stand here, I think about the progress that we’ve made. Look at the elected officials you see behind us. We have made tremendous progress in...
MIAMI, FL
WPMI

Prichard Water customer hit with $6,000 bill

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Another water customer is joining the civil case against the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board, and her bill is the highest we've seen yet. "I've got a client with a $6,000 water bill," said attorney Roger Varner. "According to Prichard Water it was a leak. So it was a similar story to many of my other clients who've gotten large bills, that there was a leak on their side. Of course, there wasn't any type of verification done by Prichard Water."
PRICHARD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Bay News 9

Political Connections: Sen. Rubio on Disney, inflation, crime rates

Sen. Marco Rubio made a campaign stop in Tampa this week to pick up the endorsement of the Florida Police Chiefs Association. Spectrum Bay News 9’s Holly Gregory sat down with the senator for a lengthy interview afterwards on everything from inflation to the rising crime rates. But she...
TAMPA, FL
WJHG-TV

California-based company will bring STEM-based jobs to Freeport

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County is known for tourism, but a new type of business is moving to Freeport. American Metal Bearing Company, a defense contractor, will move its headquarters from California to Freeport. The company’s CEO, Michael Litton, said the business has wanted to expand its presence for...
FREEPORT, FL
Florida Phoenix

Florida’s water-board appointments show Critical Race Theory is no theory

Quality Journalism for Critical Times When I need a good laugh, I check the latest news about Ron DeSantis. Our governor is a comic genius! Just look at his record and you’ll see what I mean. Early in the pandemic, when he was naming “essential businesses” that could remain open, he included professional wrestling. How I laughed about that, and […] The post Florida’s water-board appointments show Critical Race Theory is no theory appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
biospace.com

Louisiana AG Sues UnitedHealth Group Over Alleged Medicaid Fraud

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Garland sued UnitedHealth Group over Medicaid fraud. In a lawsuit filed earlier this week, Garland alleged the insurance company overinflated drug charges, costing Louisiana taxpayers billions of dollars. First reported by Bloomberg, the lawsuit was filed on April 13 and claims that OptumRx, UnitedHealth Group’s pharmacy...
LOUISIANA STATE
WMBB

Bay Co. affordable housing increases assistance funds

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County affordable housing program is increasing down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers from $50,000 to $75,000. At Tuesdays Bay County Commission meeting, the housing program manager Tammy Harris spoke to the board saying how clients they have worked with have experienced a gap of $25,000 when searching for […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy