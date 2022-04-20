ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Former Sedgwick County jail deputy sentenced for having relations with inmate

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Sedgwick County detention deputy was sentenced to a total of 31 months in prison for having unlawful sexual relations with an...

www.kwch.com

