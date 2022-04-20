CPD: Argument leads to shooting near King Street Tuesday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police are investigating a dispute that led to a shooting Tuesday night in Downtown Charleston.

According to CPD, officers reported to a disturbance call just before 10:30 p.m. at the area of King and Wolfe Streets.

The initial disturbance, involving two women, escalated into a shooting with one of the women being struck in the upper torso.

Police say that the two women are known to each other.

The victim was provided aid by officers until EMS arrived to take over.

Authorities are working to identify the suspect.

Editor’s note: This story is developing with updates to come as News 2 is provided with more details.

