ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are looking for a person seen looking into apartments early Thursday. Police were called shortly after midnight to the Pebble Creek/Honeywood Apartments, in the Cave Spring area, after residents spotted a person peeking into occupied units. The person ran into nearby woods when officers tried to talk with him.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO