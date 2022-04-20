ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Albertsons pledges zero food waste to landfills by 2030

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0fEgOh9100

Albertsons Cos. Inc.

ACI,

+0.51%

released its "Recipe for Change" environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework on Wednesday, which includes a pledge to send zero food waste to landfills by 2030. Goals also include achieving net zero carbon emissions in company operations by 2040; recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging on all Own Brands products by 2025; and the donation of one billion meals by 2030. Albertsons stock has rocketed 64.2% over the past year.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
POLITICS
GreenMatters

Our Favorite Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products That Are Truly Zero-Waste

Wondering if it’s actually possible to deep clean your home without resorting to toxic products packaged in single-use plastic? Good news — it very much is. In fact, during the last few years, eco-friendly cleaning products with no plastic packaging have appeared to be one of the fastest-growing product categories in the sustainability industry.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Landfills#Pledges#Food Drink#Albertsons Cos Inc#Aci#Own Brands
El Paso News

NM SNAP card ok’d for purchasing eligible online food at Albertsons

SANTA FE, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be able to use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card to purchase eligible foods at Albertsons online starting March 24, 2022. The announcement was made Wednesday by officials with the New Mexico...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sourcing Journal

Apparel Experts Point to Global Warming as Top Challenge

Click here to read the full article. The LYCRA Company recently ran a mini survey with apparel industry experts to determine what they believe are the most significant issues facing the world today. The 65 respondents, who are in sustainability, sourcing and product development roles, also revealed how their companies are tackling these issues. When asked to select the top three issues in the world today from a menu of options, not surprisingly, the first choice of 71 percent of our experts was global warming, followed by plastic pollution (41 percent) and poverty (31 percent). Results for the remaining topics were...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MarketWatch

Opinion: Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

After an unprecedented downturn in subscriber growth in the first quarter, Netflix executives are eyeing the millions of people using other subscribers’ accounts as a way to reverse the streaming service’s current trajectory. Netflix. NFLX,. -35.12%. executives said Tuesday that the service lost 200,000 paid subscribers on a...
TV & VIDEOS
TheConversationCanada

Here's how food waste can generate clean energy

Food waste is a growing problem in Canada and many other parts of the world — and it is only expected to get worse in the coming years. The world population is expected to grow to 9.7 billion by 2050, alongside global food demand. Not only will this create large amounts of food and municipal organic waste, but there will also be increasing amounts of agricultural waste as the global demand of vegetables, fruits and grains increases. An estimated 60 per cent of food produced in Canada — over 35 million tonnes per year — ends up in landfills. However,...
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

‘We will speak softly and carry a large Javelin,’ Biden says, as he unveils $800 million in new Ukraine aid

President Joe Biden on Thursday modified a phrase from one of his predecessors as he announced a fresh $800 million in U.S. military aid for Ukraine. “To modernize Teddy Roosevelt’s famous advice, sometimes we will speak softly and carry a large Javelin, because we’re sending a lot of those,” Biden said, referring to an anti-tank missile system.
POTUS
freightwaves.com

Net-Zero Carbon recap: A collaborative approach to decarbonization

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves Net-Zero Carbon Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The Role of Collaboration in Decarbonization. DETAILS: Decarbonization in the supply chain is not a solo act. The Sustainable Freight Buyers Alliance is seeking to prove that through various collaborative projects. SPEAKER: Eszter Tóth-Weedon. BIO:...
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

132K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy