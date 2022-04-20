Albertsons pledges zero food waste to landfills by 2030
Albertsons Cos. Inc.
released its "Recipe for Change" environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework on Wednesday, which includes a pledge to send zero food waste to landfills by 2030. Goals also include achieving net zero carbon emissions in company operations by 2040; recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging on all Own Brands products by 2025; and the donation of one billion meals by 2030. Albertsons stock has rocketed 64.2% over the past year.
