Yes, it’s going to be like this until the end. Pick your battles, allocate your energy accordingly. It’s this. For absolute ages. I have learned a lot about myself in the past couple weeks. I did not have the nerves you’re meant to have for a Manchester City game. I’ve thought about this. I think it’s because they’re so good losing to them wouldn’t be an embarrassment. I’m usually, in recent years, more nervous about playing Manchester United and Everton than playing Manchester City. I think it’s because for the former two, losing against a side we’re aggressively better than is embarrassing. Losing a tight game to City wouldn’t be.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO