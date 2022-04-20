ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Schmidt’s a True Leader on the Links

Cover picture for the articleNick Schmidt is leading the Morgan golf team on the greens as a senior captain during the 2022 spring season. (Photo courtesy of Nick Schmidt) Any day is a good day to golf if the clouds are clear and the sun is shining down on the course for Morgan senior Nick...

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
Husson baseball team is playing 12 games in 11 days

The Husson University baseball team has played 24 games already this spring, but its season really began Thursday. That’s when the Eagles started a stretch of 12 North Atlantic Conference games — six doubleheaders — in 11 days as coach Chris Morris’ club seeks its second straight league championship and a return to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Valley Regional hits six home runs and routs Old Lyme 16-1

Old Lyme — Phil Cohen may becoming a bit leery of spring break. Cohen, the first-year head coach of the Old Lyme baseball team, watched his team get battered by Valley Regional on Wednesday afternoon, 16-1 in a Shoreline Conference game that ended after six innings due to the mercy rule.
Softball: Top performers and games to watch (April 19)

Maddie Burrows, Waterford: Threw a complete game two-hitter with 12 strikeouts in Waterford’s 11-1 win over East Lyme. Ashlyn Desaulniers, Southington: Went 8-for-11 with three triples, two home runs, five RBIs and 10 runs in four games for undefeated Southington. Niahm Dougherty, St. Joseph: The junior hit two home...
Jackson and Skelly sign for Heritage

Two more Heritage School athletes recently signed to continue their college athletic careers. Evan Jackson signed to play for the Seminole State Raiders in Sanford, Florida. The Raiders are under the leadership of Mike Nicholson and compete in the Mid-Florida Conference. Jackson is a pitcher for Head Coach Ryan Danbury’s Heritage Hawks baseball team.
