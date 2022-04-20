ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Got AN EXTRA chance to win a trip to the SOLD OUT iHeartCountry Fest TODAY!

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to go to Austin for the iheartCountry Fest this year?. So many stars. Carrie, Thomas, Scotty, Zac, Maren and more. Here's what you need to...

wkkj.iheart.com

Austonia

Matthew McConaughey breaks into song at Moody Center ribbon-cutting ceremony

The University of Texas at Austin's Minister of Culture Matthew McConaughey got everyone "in the mood" for sports and concerts with a song right before cutting the ceremonial ribbon of the brand new Moody Center on Robert Dedman Drive.Donning a burnt orange suit with white trim and a cowboy hat, McConauhgey joined UT President Jay Hartzell, C3-Presents co-founder Charles Attal, UT VP and Athletic Director Chris Del Conte, builders and basketball coaches to debut the project. At the end of his speech, McConaughey explained that the real magic was not in the building but in the spirit people bring inside with them before asking the crowd to sing with him and "bless the mood." @austonianews Matthew McConaughey mixtape coming soon? 🔥 #atx #moodycenter #matthewmcconaughey #austin #utaustin ♬ original sound - Austonia The Moody Center's inaugural concert will be held by John Mayer on Wednesday.
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

Jamey Johnson Announces Summer Tour With Blackberry Smoke

If you were hoping to catch Jamey Johnson on tour this year, you’ll finally get your chance in the late summer when he hits the road with Blackberry Smoke, Ella Langley, and Megan Moroney. Country music and southern rock collide. The tour will run from the middle of August, starting on the 12th, and last until September 11th. This will be one of the coolest tours of the year and something that Outsiders are sure to love. Live music is back and in a much bigger way this year.
MUSIC
Austonia

Art, auto shows and festivals on festivals: What to do in Austin this weekend

Atelier Beauté Chanel Pop-upWhen: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. through SundayWhere: Music Lane, 1009 South Congress Ave.What: This is the last chance to catch Chanel’s pop-up beauty workshop, where you can toy with makeup, fragrance and skincare or get an application by a professional. The pop-up is gone for good on Sunday.Austin Auto ShowWhen: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Friday-SundayWhere: Austin Convention Center, 500 East Cesar Chavez St.What: Join the Austin Automobile Dealers Association for a weekend of “this year’s most anticipated” car models under one roof. Pricing starts at $6 in advance, $8 at the door.The Austin Pancakes & Booze Art ShowWhen:...
AUSTIN, TX
Complex

Tyler, the Creator Reportedly Earned Nearly $33 Million With Call Me If You Get Lost Tour

Tyler, the Creator’s chart-topping, Grammy-winning album Call Me If You Get Lost earned him millions on the tour circuit. Billboard reports that Tyler pulled in $32.6 million during his album-supporting jaunt, selling 389,000 tickets for the dates between Feb. 8 and April 8, yielding the most money he’s ever made on a tour. The article cites “figures reported to Billboard Boxscore.”
HIP HOP
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Local dancer wins award at praise fest

HENDERSON — At the age of 10, Varonica Mitchell displays a variety of talents that would be the envy of entertainers twice her age. On March 19, Varonica received the social media award at the K-Sound Praise Fest in Augusta, Georgia, for her online social media show "The VV Show."
HENDERSON, NC
CultureMap San Antonio

Oscar winner flips the script with quiet purchase of Austin mansion

Oscar-winning movie star Emma Stone has joined the cavalcade of celebrities who’ve been scooping up homes in Texas. Real estate website Dirt.com reported April 13 that Stone purchased an estate in Austin’s much-sought-after Tarrytown neighborhood for an undisclosed amount last May. The sellers were C. Patrick Oles Jr. and his wife, Julie. He is president and CEO of Austin-based Barshop & Oles Co., a real estate developer and manager.
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Pitchfork

Watch Harry Styles Bring Out Shania Twain, Debut New Songs at Coachella 2022

Tonight, Harry Styles made his Coachella debut. During his Friday night headlining set, Styles brought out Shania Twain for covers of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One,” sang One Direction’s hit “What Makes You Beautiful,” performed eight songs from his 2019 album Fine Line, and made the live debut of “As It Was,” the lead single off his upcoming album Harry’s House. Styles also performed two new unreleased songs: “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking.” Watch highlights from the set below and follow all of Pitchfork’s Coachella 2022 coverage.
MUSIC

