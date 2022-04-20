Cheboygan track teams looking to have successful seasons

CHEBOYGAN — Following a second-place finish in the Straits Area Conference a season ago, the Cheboygan boys track and field team will be aiming to win the title this season under coach Dave Schulz.

"I expect them to compete every day, break personal records, compete at regionals, and to compete for a conference championship," said Schulz. "Our strength seems to be our strength. We have some talent and depth in our shot put and discus. From our seniors and juniors all the way down through our new freshmen, there have been many standout throwers. Our greatest challenge will be to develop competitive depth in all of our events. We need to challenge each other to place multiple people in as many events as we can."

Key athletes returning for Cheboygan include seniors Chris Charboneau (throws/relays), Luke Patrick (long distance/mid-distance/300 hurdles), Isaac Yokom-McDonald (long distance/mid-distance) and Nathan Wiles (hurdles).

"(Charboneau) is a hard worker, consistent, a team leader," Schulz said. "(Patrick) has been working hard on his hurdle skills, looking to add the 300 hurdles to his skill set. Overall a multi-talented track athlete. Willing and able to compete at a high level in a variety of events, including the 800, relays, mile and two-mile. He is a team leader.

(Yokom-McDonald) is very competitive and a hard worker. Has been a leader in our distance group. Can run and compete in a variety of middle and long distance events.

(Wiles is) looking to build on his season last year."

Also with the team are juniors Gauge Ginop (throws), Kaiden Miller (mid-distance/relays/high jump), Kelsey Lamb (sprints/mid-distance) and Keegan Mosher (sprints/relays/long jump/high jump).

Newcomers include senior Edward LaPointe (shot put), junior Robert LaPointe (shot put), and freshmen Gabe Sabolsky (mid-distance) and Hayden LaPointe (long distance).

Hanson to lead Chief girls in first season

The Cheboygan girls track and field squad will be led by a new head coach.

After helping out with throwing events as an assistant coach last spring, Walter Hanson takes over as coach this season.

"I'm very excited," said Hanson. "All the girls seem pretty motivated and we've got a pretty good turnout of athletes this year. Just excited to kind of start over after COVID. I think COVID really dropped our numbers down last year. It's extremely exciting but challenging at the same time, trying to go around all different events. Over half of (our athletes) are new, so we're trying to figure out events for what they're going to be doing and what they feel comfortable running and participating in.

"Our kids are excited to get outside and do something."

In year one, Hanson wants to work from the ground up.

"This year is going to strictly be about building and getting kids comfortable in the events that they can excel at and work towards over the next few years," Hanson said. "Hopefully we'll build enough enthusiasm about the sport.

"The numbers are really exciting to look at, the kids are really enjoying themselves, so it's going to be nice when we get some nice weather to truly enjoy the sport."

Among those looking to lead the Cheboygan girls are seniors Emily Hill (sprints) and Katie Bradtke (sprints), as well as junior Anastasia Schramm (throws), sophomores Bella Ecker (sprints/long jump/high jump) and Kinsey Carpenter (sprints/relays), and freshman Samantha Harke (long distance).

"It's too early to tell (what our strengths will be), but we're hopeful we'll do well in some of our field events, throwing and high jump, long jump," Hanson said. "We've got a lot of young talent in those areas that we're hoping to develop."