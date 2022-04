Students at Macon County Middle School returned this week from spring break with a new principal at the helm — at least temporarily. Dr. Kevin Bailey has been suspended with pay from his post at Macon County Middle School. The school system has not released any information regarding the reason for the principal’s dismissal, though an email to staff at Macon County Middle School did confirm that Mark Sutton, current Macon Early College principal, began serving the students and staff in that role as of Monday morning.

