Morgan News Hour: 4-19-2022

Arlington County named its first nine-person Community Oversight Board, which will help the county improve accountability of the police department. We talk with Arlington County Board Vice Chair Christian Dorsey (D) about what this will mean for public safety. Plus, Dorsey expects Metro’s yellow line shutdown this summer to have a major impact on Arlingtonians. What would he like to see WMATA do to ease the transit burden?
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at a news conference after visiting the Holocaust Museum, outside the U.S. Capitol on June 14, 2021. Greene repeatedly apologized for comparing coronavirus pandemic precautions to the oppression of Jewish people by Nazi Germany. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
Retired pastors have filed at least two federal lawsuits in recent weeks against the African Methodist Episcopal Church along with several subsidiaries and financial firms the church used, alleging tens of millions of dollars from a pension fund were mismanaged and missing.The retired pastors in Florida and Maryland filed the lawsuits against the oldest historically Black denomination in the U.S. late last month. They are seeking class-action status on behalf of thousands of other AME pastors and church officials throughout the U.S. who lost money through the pension fund. The pastors, all of whom have worked about a quarter...
Wendy Rieger, a longtime fixture of local television news, died Saturday at a hospice care facility in Montgomery County. She was 65. The cause of her death was glioblastoma, and follows a procedure last year to remove a cancerous tumor from her brain. Rieger was a mainstay of regional journalism,...
Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
WASHINGTON — Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., suggested that the House Jan. 6 committee's upcoming hearings will be dramatic and include explosive revelations that the panel has been piecing together behind the scenes for months. "The hearings will tell a story that will really blow the roof off the House,"...
A HUGE new guaranteed income program offering $1,000 per month is going to launch soon. According to a statement released by Mayor Brandon Scott's office, the money would be distributed to 200 low-income households in Baltimore, Maryland. Select persons get periodic payments under UBI, generally for a set period of...
April 22 (UPI) -- During court testimony Friday in Atlanta, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., denied that she engaged in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. "I was asking people to come for a peaceful march," Greene testified. "But I was not asking them to be...
Is America headed in the wrong direction? Should we brace for the end of civil society?. These are questions that have been on my mind, as well as those of many Americans, while I’ve been living and working in Washington, D.C., with interns from Brigham Young University during the past eight months.
State panel can explore whether Greene participated in insurrection. eligibility to seek reelection can continue, a federal judge ruled, potentially giving Georgia state officials access to information and testimony about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that has eluded members of the House panel investigating it. U.S. District...
Tim Ryan's flames of hate against Asian Americans
As a union member, a registered Democrat, and a 20-year resident of Ohio, I have one word of my own regarding U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan’s “One Word” TV ad: Irresponsible.
Karenthia A. Barber has fond memories of her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, which she credits with playing a “significant role” in her life — both personally and professionally. The Lakeside-based consultant, strategist and speaker remembers being a 16-year-old freshman at the University of Pittsburgh, and having her neighbor, a member of the sorority, invite her over when fellow sorority ...
Controversial Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is testifying under oath as part of a challenge to her reelection by voters and a supporting legal group, who are seeking to knock her off the ballot for her role prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
When Jacquelyn and Cassius Priestly prepared for an appraisal of their home, they knew that they wouldn’t be able to “whitewash” it by taking down any pictures of themselves or other African-American family members — because they lived in Prince George’s County, Maryland, which is predominantly Black. But such “whitewashing” is what many Black homeowners resort to, because of an understanding that any signifiers of Black ownership could lead to an undervaluation of the property by appraisers.
Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore has not always been as “clear and transparent” about his childhood ties to Baltimore City, as he says. Through the years, he’s allowed others (including The Sun and media giant Oprah Winfrey) to misrepresent him as a Baltimore native without correcting the record. And he’s used misleading terms like “coming home to Baltimore” when writing for this ...
ALLIANCE – They might be on opposite sides of the political spectrum, but Ana Navarro and Donna Brazile have developed a friendship.
"Over drinks and oysters," Navarro said to laughter Thursday night at the University of Mount Union.
The strategists and TV pundits shared the stage to present Mount Union's 2022 Schooler Lecture Series, and discussed "A Woman's...
