Jenkintown, PA

'The Goldbergs' renewed for Season 10 for more 1980s Jenkintown fun

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LC4IZ_0fEgMJE700

Radical! "The Goldbergs" is going a full decade.

The hit ABC 1980's-something sitcom that takes place in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania has been renewed for its 10th season, the network announced Tuesday.

"The Goldbergs" is based on the real-life events of creator Adam F. Goldberg and his family growing up in suburban Philadelphia during the decade of big hair, MTV, John Hughes, Nintendo and Rubik's Cubes.

Season 9 began with the Goldbergs reflecting on the loss of their beloved Pops, who was played by George Segal.

RELATED: Remembering 'Pops:' Cast of 'The Goldbergs' mourns the loss of George Segal

George Segal, who played 'Pops' on 'The Goldbergs,' has died at 87.

The show celebrated its 200th episode during the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpwHf_0fEgMJE700

In honor of its milestone 200th episode, the cast and crew of "The Goldbergs" gathered for a special cake cutting ceremony at Sony Pictures Television in Los Angeles.

ABC/Scott Everett White

The series stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg and Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz.

Jeff Garlin who played patriarch Murray Goldberg left the show midway through Season 9.

"The Goldbergs" has featured nods to many Philly favorites including the Phillies , Wawa and the 6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade .

RELATED: Wawa teams with 'The Goldbergs'

"The Goldbergs" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

