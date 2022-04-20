ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roommate indicted in death of LGBTQ advocate whose brother is prominent Democratic figure in Florida

By Jennifer Henderson, Jamiel Lynch, Steve Almasy, CNN
 2 days ago
(CNN) — A grand jury in Florida has indicted a man for first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the death of his roommate, an LGBTQ advocate and brother of a former Miami mayor, court documents show. The body of Jorge Diaz Johnston was discovered in January...

NBC News

Roommate charged in killing of gay advocate found in Florida landfill

The roommate of a Florida gay rights advocate whose body was found in a Florida landfill in January has been charged with murder. Steven Yinger strangled Jorge Diaz-Johnston at his Tallahassee home and dumped his body, which was later found in a trash pile at a landfill in Baker, Florida, about 60 miles east of the Alabama border, according to an indictment issued by a circuit court in Leon County.
#Murder#Florida Democratic Party#Roommate#Lgbtq#Democratic
