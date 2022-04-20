Interfaith Sanctuary appeal hearings begin

Boise City Council kicked off hearings this week on Interfaith Sanctuary’s appeal after the Boise Planning & Zoning commission in January denied a conditional use permit for a new shelter on State Street.

The first day of hearings, on Monday, focused on potential errors by the Planning & Zoning commission but also on issues of public safety and possibly unfair zoning codes. The proposed shelter comes at a time when the region is experiencing an unrelenting affordable housing crisis.

“If you are going to make that finding and you’re going to say that we have to show no adverse economic impact at all,” said Geoffrey Wardle, the counsel representing Interfaith, “then why did you zone your business districts as the only place where we can put shelter?”

There are only four zoning districts where homeless shelters are allowed, and all four are commercial districts. Homeless shelters are allowed in those districts via a conditional use permit.

Those zones represent only 7% of available land in Boise, according to a city memo.

This project has been controversial. Hundreds opposed the shelter at city council and planning commission meetings. Almost 40 local faith leaders wrote a letter earlier this year in support. On Monday, representatives from two neighborhood associations spoke against the permit, saying that the commission’s decision was correct and should be upheld.

On Tuesday, many spoke in opposition, citing concerns about public safety, with how the shelter currently operates, and fears the city would allow Interfaith to be open without all conditions met. The audience was dotted with pink “Boise Better!” shirts. Very few spoke in favor, though one woman who currently lives near Interfaith Sanctuary said her home value had skyrocketed and she felt safe.

The conditional use permit

Interfaith Sanctuary’s conditional use permit was initially denied by the Planning & Zoning Commission.

Commissioners said in their reason statement that the shelter would “place an undue burden on public facilities.” The use was not compatible with other uses in the general neighborhood, the statement said, and would adversely affect other property in the vicinity. The commission also wrote that there was no security plan.

The Boise Police Department said it was neutral on the proposed shelter. Both the Boise Police and Boise Fire Department said some calls would move with the shelter.

“The Boise Police Department will be able to pivot and reallocate resources as necessary,” Police Chief Ryan Lee said at Monday’s meeting.

Wardle, the counsel for Interfaith, said no other shelters had been asked to have a security plan. He said it violates Idaho code and having a security plan is not required by ordinance. He added that the commission disregarded the expert testimony from police and fire in favor of “lay testimony.”

The commission made mistakes, according to a March memo from city of Boise Planning and Development Services staff. Of the five appeal grounds cited by Interfaith, staff agreed with four of them.

Staff said, for example, that the commission could have placed conditions on the application to address impacts to public safety agencies.

“PDS staff find that the Planning and Zoning Commission errored (sic) in their decision to deny the application based on an unsupported reasoned statement,” the memo said. “The PDS staff recommendation remains unchanged in finding that the application meets the approval criteria for the CUP.” CUP stands for Conditional Use Permit.

The question for Boise City council members is whether the commission was wrong to deny the application, according to the memo.

Councilmembers can then decide to keep the conditions of the permit, change the conditions or request more information ahead of changing the conditions.

The council can also find errors with the Planning & Zoning decision, but still uphold the denial, Council President Elaine Clegg said.

If the council decides to deny the appeal, planning and development services staff recommended providing information for the applicant on how to get approval.

A brief history

It’s been a long and winding process for Interfaith Sanctuary. In February 2021, Interfaith said it would delay a permitting application for a new shelter on State Street after neighbors asked for more information.

Interfaith bought the former Salvation Army distribution center on State Street and filed a conditional use permit application in April.

In June 2021, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean asked Interfaith to pause its application. McLean said at the time she would organize a task force to study the location and “best practices” for sheltering the homeless.

Several hearings took place in fall 2021 after the shelter submitted its conditional use permit.

The Boise City Council’s decision could be taken to Fourth District Court for judicial review, according to BoiseDev .