ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Federal oil, gas leases to resume but in fewer areas than expected in Wyoming

By By Nicole Pollack Casper Star-Tribune Via Wyoming News Exchange
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9gLc_0fEgLfPm00

CASPER — With the Biden administration planning to resume oil and gas leasing on federal lands, some areas but not as much as previously expected will be in Wyoming.

The Department of the Interior had said last week that it was resuming such auctions, after a lengthy hiatus.

Officials were planning to issue this week the final environmental assessments and notices for a “significantly reformed” sale that address “deficiencies” in the existing federal oil and gas leasing program.

Roughly 173 parcels will be offered across Wyoming and seven other states. That is down from the 646 originally considered for sale, more than 70% of which were located in Wyoming.

“For too long, the federal oil and gas leasing programs have prioritized the wants of extractive industries above local communities, the natural environment, the impact on our air and water, the needs of Tribal Nations, and, moreover, other uses of our shared public lands,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. “Today, we begin to reset how and what we consider to be the highest and best use of Americans’ resources for the benefit of all current and future generations.”

In November, following additional environmental review, the Bureau of Land Management had reduced the number of Wyoming parcels from 459 to 195. BLM then postponed the sale — the first federal onshore lease sale since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021 — over a since-reversed court decision blocking the administration from using its estimate of the social cost of carbon, a measure of climate harm, in federal analyses.

Regardless of the details, Wyoming’s oil and gas industry isn’t satisfied, according to interviews and statements provided to media including the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

“Once again, President Biden’s words don’t match his actions,” Ryan McConnaughey, director of communications for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, said in a statement. “Instead of ‘working like the devil’ to bring down gas prices, the administration has decided to lease just 20% of the acreage nominated for potential production by the oil and natural gas industry, all while making production more expensive.”

The royalty rate at the upcoming sale will — as anticipated — be set at 18.75%, up from the minimum 12.5% the BLM has used for more than a century.

Wyoming’s oil and gas companies have been bracing for the royalty increase since November, when the Department of the Interior recommended in its internal review of the federal leasing program that the rate be raised. Two months later, the BLM briefly posted a draft notice that included the 18.75% royalty rate.

“While we don’t know the exact number and location of the Wyoming parcels, after 15 months without a lease sale in our state, to learn that royalty rates will be increased and available acreage significantly reduced is hardly cause for unbridled celebration,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement. “I am concerned that these changes will have a chilling effect on Wyoming companies as they prepare their bids.”

For many conservation groups, the higher royalty rate is a victory.

“At a time when a lot of folks around the country are thinking about increased oil and gas production as a way to kind of bring us a little closer to economic security, there is a focus on on doing it right,” said Alan Rogers, communications director for the Wyoming Outdoor Council. “To make sure that we’re, No. 1, getting a good value for taxpayers, and No. 2, acknowledging the other values of our public lands.”

Comments / 2

Related
thecentersquare.com

Montana sees record $1.2M oil and gas lease sale

(The Center Square) – Montana had a record oil and gas lease on state land, officials said this week. The State Board of Land Commissioners on Monday approved the nearly $1.2 million sale, which includes 36 tracts in Daniels, Phillips, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Toole, and Valley counties. “Ramping up American-made...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

BLM releases 3,400 acres for oil and gas leasing in Montana and North Dakota

The Bureau of Land Management has fired up its oil and gas leasing system again in Montana. The restart follows a hiatus that was initiated last January when President Joe Biden placed a moratorium on federal oil and gas leasing while the White House reviewed the practice’s contribution to climate change. BLM’s regional office announced the new sale April 18, characterizing the move as a response to a federal court order that reversed Biden’s moratorium.
MONTANA STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming voters supportive of oil and gas development, industry poll says

(The Center Square) – Voters in Wyoming are supportive of oil and gas development in the state, according to a new poll conducted by an industry group. The Petroleum Association of Wyoming's poll (PAW) found that more than 88% of voters in the state approve of oil and natural gas development, including 70% who “strongly support” the practice. Another three-quarters of the respondents said oil and gas exploration can be compatible with the state’s conservation efforts. ...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming could get $42.2 million over 5 years to cut transportation emissions

CHEYENNE – Wyoming could get as much as $42.2 million over five years from the federal government to cut transportation-related carbon dioxide emissions, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced Thursday. This is part of a new $6.4 billion program for states and localities. The initiative is called the Carbon Reduction Program, which was created under last year's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The Carbon Reduction Program is...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Business
Local
Wyoming Industry
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Joe Biden
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Don’t Move Here! The 10 Worst Places to Live in Idaho

As you can imagine, there are a lot of qualities that must be taken into consideration when considering where one should live. Things that make up the livability of a town or city include:. Crime rates. Unemployment rates. Average incomes. Home values. Education ratings. Poverty levels. Number of jobs. Entertainment...
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

What was that loud boom in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Did you hear a loud boom today? You’re not alone. Residents reported hearing loud booms while witnessing their homes shaking throughout the Salt Lake Valley. ABC4 can confirm it’s not an earthquake shaking up residents or a military attack targeting Utah residents. Luckily, your home and your family are not currently in […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Gas Prices#Auction#Oil And Gas#Tribal Nations#Americans#Blm
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
Ash Jurberg

The one billionaire who lives in Idaho

This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. Altogether there are 2,668 billionaires in the world, with 748 of them living in the United States. However, there is only one billionaire that lives in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Photographer Catches Herd Of Moose After Snowstorm

Moose are really fun creatures to look at, you know, from a super safe distance. They're kind of majestic, right? They're usually fairly slow-moving, noble animals of the Wyoming wild. They're also massive animals, so it's really inspiring to see them enjoying their life. A photographer on TikTok waited out...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Auctions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Daily Montanan

Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country

It’s hard to imagine the damage an enormous timber sale would have had on 70 square miles of Montana’s Ninemile Valley, located about seven miles northwest of Huson, in the Lolo National Forest. But thanks to our lawsuit and two federal court rulings in our favor, the forests, rivers and wildlife in the Soldier-Butler project […] The post Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDUSTRY
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy