ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Shambles’ – Fans fume at BT Sport’s coverage of Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte press conference as audio cuts out

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

TYSON FURY and Dillian Whyte finally came face-to-face for the first time... just three days before clashing in the ring.

But coverage of their press conference didn't go according to the script, leaving fans fuming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0xh5_0fEgLeX300
Boxing fans fumed at BT Sport's coverage of Fury vs Whyte's press conference Credit: Getty

Broadcasted live by BT Sport, the Fury vs Whyte conference was marred by a high-pitch whining noise throughout the coverage.

Then at some points the audio feed cut out entirely.

Fans were left raging by the shoddy broadcast, with one writing on social media: "BT sport having a nightmare for this press conference absolute s*** show mics cutting off left right and centre."

Another seethed: "BT Sports sound quality is a shambles on this presser, constant bleeping in the background even cutting out at times.

"Makes you wonder how they balls stuff like this up with so much money and prep time, shambles."

A third said: "The buzzing noise on @BTSportBoxing @btsport

is doing my nut."

BT Sport's YouTube feed of the conference seemed to be where viewers experienced the majority of the audio issues.

Another angry fan said: "There was really loud ringing throughout the live YouTube broadcast. Really not a great look guys."

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmywN_0fEgLeX300

Fury and Whyte finally faced off on stage ahead of Saturday's battle of Britain clash.

And the Gypsy King was left red-faced after a hilarious slip of the tongue as he described his relationship with Whyte.

The pair used to be close, with Fury saying: "We went out for a drink, we ate together, we slept together."

The gaffe was met by chuckles from the audience, while a bewildered Whyte picked up his microphone and said: "We didn't sleep together bro!"

Elsewhere in an hectic conference, Fury was forced to hold back his dad John as tensions with the Body Snatcher's entourage threatened to boil over.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Mike Tyson would KO sparring partners quickly so he could get home in time to watch Tom and Jerry says ex-bodyguard

MIKE Tyson would destroy training partners in minutes not for pleasure - but to jjust get home quickly to watch TV. Tyson, who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger on board a plane and left him bloodied this week, often turned a planned five-hour sparring session into less than 60 minutes of destruction because he was desperate to watch cartoons.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

‘I’m gonna come in like a man mountain’: Tyson Fury planning on fighting Dillian Whyte at heaviest ever weight

Tyson Fury is planning to fight Dillian Whyte at his heaviest ever weight, and says he will enter the ring “like a man mountain” when the pair finally come face to face.In Las Vegas for his third match against Deontay Wilder last year, Fury reached a career-high weight of 19 stone, eight pounds, and defeated his opponent in one of the most sensational bouts in the history of heavyweight boxing.That put the pair’s long-running feud to bed, but a plan for Fury to face Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia was compromised by the latter’s defeat by Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk...
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

‘He will get knocked out – that’s a promise’ – Tyson Fury defies dad’s advice and vows to KO Whyte before retiring

TYSON FURY insists he will play Russian roulette with his legacy tonight by going toe-to-toe with Dillian Whyte. The former sparring partners, who bonded in 2012 when the 33-year-old Brixton Body Snatcher was drafted in to Team Fury as a training partner and lived alongside his family in a Traveller site in Warrington, collide in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Tyson Fury
BBC

BBC to show men's and women's FA Cup finals live

The BBC will show the men's and women's FA Cup finals live from Wembley Stadium. Chelsea play Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday, 14 May (16:45 BST), which will be live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and ITV. The Women's FA Cup final between...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bt Sport#Shambles#Boxing#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Watford (Premier League)

Manchester City will look to secure their 15th straight victory over Watford this weekend, when Roy Hodgson's troubled team travel to the Etihad Stadium to face the Premier League Champions on Saturday afternoon. The Hornets, who suffered a humiliating 8-0 loss the last time they visited the Etihad Stadium, are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus face Champions League bans after huge court defeat over rebel Super League row

SUPER LEAGUE rebels Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus face Champions League bans after a huge defeat in a Spanish court. Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin had promised to make the three remaining insurgents pay for their role in pushing the breakaway plan even after the Prem Big Six staged their embarrassed retreats from involvement 12 months ago.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Gary Neville reveals what he witnessed Jurgen Klopp and Andy Robertson do to Virgil van Dijk during the defeat of Manchester United

Gary Neville has highlighted what Jurgen Klopp and Andy Robertson done during Liverpool’s 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United on Tuesday night. The Reds were at their brilliant best against Ralf Rangnick’s side at Anfield with every one of Jurgen Klopp’s side performing superbly to take them to the Premier League summit briefly before Manchester City defeated Brighton 3-0 last night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
398K+
Followers
20K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy