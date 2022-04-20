‘Shambles’ – Fans fume at BT Sport’s coverage of Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte press conference as audio cuts out

TYSON FURY and Dillian Whyte finally came face-to-face for the first time... just three days before clashing in the ring.

But coverage of their press conference didn't go according to the script, leaving fans fuming.

Boxing fans fumed at BT Sport's coverage of Fury vs Whyte's press conference Credit: Getty

Broadcasted live by BT Sport, the Fury vs Whyte conference was marred by a high-pitch whining noise throughout the coverage.

Then at some points the audio feed cut out entirely.

Fans were left raging by the shoddy broadcast, with one writing on social media: "BT sport having a nightmare for this press conference absolute s*** show mics cutting off left right and centre."

Another seethed: "BT Sports sound quality is a shambles on this presser, constant bleeping in the background even cutting out at times.

"Makes you wonder how they balls stuff like this up with so much money and prep time, shambles."

A third said: "The buzzing noise on @BTSportBoxing @btsport

is doing my nut."

BT Sport's YouTube feed of the conference seemed to be where viewers experienced the majority of the audio issues.

Another angry fan said: "There was really loud ringing throughout the live YouTube broadcast. Really not a great look guys."

Fury and Whyte finally faced off on stage ahead of Saturday's battle of Britain clash.

And the Gypsy King was left red-faced after a hilarious slip of the tongue as he described his relationship with Whyte.

The pair used to be close, with Fury saying: "We went out for a drink, we ate together, we slept together."

The gaffe was met by chuckles from the audience, while a bewildered Whyte picked up his microphone and said: "We didn't sleep together bro!"

Elsewhere in an hectic conference, Fury was forced to hold back his dad John as tensions with the Body Snatcher's entourage threatened to boil over.