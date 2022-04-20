ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Pioneer Cemetery board to meet in Kent to discuss preservation of historic cemetery

By Record-Courier
 2 days ago
The Kent Historical Society will host a meeting on April 27 to discuss the importance of preserving Pioneer Cemetery in Kent. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the historical society, 237 E. Main St. in Kent.

The historical society is the parent organization to the Pioneer Cemetery board. The cemetery, on Stow Street in Kent, is the final resting place for many of Kent's earliest settlers

In addition to organizing events to preserve the cemetery, the group will discuss ways to rebuild its volunteer base.

Refreshments and adult beverages will be served.

