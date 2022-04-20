ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Five surprising things you can buy with food stamps – from Red Bull to seeds

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

THE Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is one of the most important government programs in the country.

SNAP gives monthly payments to low-income families in the form of an EBT cash card and helps millions of families nationwide put food on the table.

SNAP beneficiaries have restrictions on what they can and can't buy with their EBT cards Credit: Getty Images

That card can be used at grocery stores as well as many farmers markets, food trucks, and other community support agencies.

However, there are restrictions on what SNAP recipients can buy with their EBT card.

SNAP money can't be used on alcohol, hot pre-packaged meals, or paper plates, for instance, but there are plenty of things you might be surprised to learn you can purchase with a SNAP EBT card.

1. Packaged tea and coffee

SNAP beneficiaries likely know that they cannot purchase hot beverages with their EBT card, but there is a workaround.

While you cannot use your SNAP money on a cup of coffee or tea, you can buy packaged coffee and tea and brew it yourself at home.

This includes ground coffee, beans, Keurig cups, tea bags, and creamer, among other non-hot, non-prepared items.

2. Certain energy drinks

If you really need caffeine while shopping with your EBT card, you can pick up certain types of energy drinks.

Energy drinks are classified as food products or supplements by the manufacturer, and you can only buy food with SNAP.

You can tell the difference by looking at the label with the drink's ingredients - if you see "nutrition facts" instead of "supplement facts," you're free to buy it.

That means Red Bull and Monster are fair game, but 5 Hour Energy has to stay on the shelf.

With some fertilizer and a green thumb, you can start growing some of your own groceries.

As a result, you can cut down EBT spending on fruits and vegetables and use that money on other items while still having a supply of produce.

The USDA estimates that for every $1 that a gardener spends on seeds and fertilizer, they’ll save about $25 worth of food.

4. Gift baskets

Depending on what's inside a gift basket, you may be able to buy it with SNAP benefits.

To be eligible, at least half the products in a gift bag must be edible and at least 50% of the basket's price must come from those items.

For example, a movie gift basket with some popcorn and candy but $50 worth of AMC gift cards would likely not qualify.

However, a basket with mostly meat, cheese, and chocolate would be fair game.

Any basket with alcoholic products would be disqualified from eligibility.

5. Most cakes

Similar to gift baskets, a 50% rule applies for cake purchases too.

As long as half of a cake's price comes from the edible portions, you can buy it.

If more than half of the cake's value is derived from non-edible decorations, you cannot use your EBT to buy it.

To put this into context, a designed, tiered wedding cake would not qualify as a SNAP purchase.

A simple birthday cake, on the other hand, can go on your EBT card.

For more SNAP tips, The Sun compiled the full list of fast-food chains that accept food stamps.

Plus, we explain what day of the month SNAP benefits are paid out in each state.

