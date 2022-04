JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Interstate 80 was back open near Joliet late Tuesday night, hours after a cattle hauler crashed and more than a dozen cows and bulls ended up escaping.Illinois State Police said around 3:40 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a cattle hauler on I-80 near Houbolt Road. Several cows and bulls ended up on the loose in the eastbound lanes. Police said the cattle hauler first hit a Honda coupe, then drifted off the road, crashing into a disabled semi on the shoulder, throwing several cows onto the expressway and loose into nearby neighborhoods.ISP confirmed Wednesday morning, officials...

JOLIET, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO