ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

I tried black teeth whitening straps…they got STUCK so I had to resort to drastic measures to sort things

By Kate Kulniece
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A BEAUTY fan was left mortified after a set of black teeth whitening straps got stuck.

Looking to brighten up her pearly whites, the TikTok user Shai Holly Bamford (@shaihollybamford) decided to grab two black whitening straps - but she was horrified upon realising they weren't coming off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZG3FM_0fEgKzvh00
The major fail has been liked by close to 11,000 TikTok users Credit: @shaihollybamford/TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5YnG_0fEgKzvh00
The woman revealed she considered calling the ambulance at one point Credit: @shaihollybamford/TikTok

In a clip, which has since gone viral, with almost 230,000 people tuning in the major beauty blunder, the young woman could be seen stood in front of the camera appearing rather worried, with her teeth pitch black.

''Guys, I can't get these off,'' she said before vigorously trying to grab a small piece and rip it away.

But although a tiny part did come off, it was too early for her to be joyful, as the lower row of her pearly whites appeared to have been tinted.

''What...the f**k?''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lbWRR_0fEgKzvh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNxVQ_0fEgKzvh00

''Wait, what the hell?'' the mortified woman exclaimed as she attempted to use her fingers to remove the black strap from her top row.

Although she was laughing throughout the video, there was also a sense of frustration, as she admitted to being scared.

Seeing as no amount of pulling and ripping seemed to be working, Shai Holly then decided to take a rather drastic measure and the only option she could think of at the time.

Full of panic, the horrified TikTok user grabbed what appeared to be a toothpaste tube before using the bottom of it to remove the stick-on strips.

However, despite her best efforts, this didn't really improve the situation: ''Guys...I look like I've just had veneers or some s**t.''

After going viral, Shai Holly posted a follow-up video, where she joked saying she lost a total of 2kg trying to brush the straps off.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

''It took so f***ing long, I probably wouldn't recommend it.

''Yeah, my teeth were whiter afterwards, but I don't know the process because I threw out the box on how to do it, so probably my fault.

''But it was a very alarming situation - I was going to call the ambulance,'' she revealed.

Despite the mortifying experience, viewers were in stitches, with many taking it to comments.

''It’s the heavy breathing and panic for me,'' laughed one.

Another wrote: ''the absolute stress I feel watching this.''

It appeared that Shai Holly wasn't the only one to have had such an experience, as someone else shared: ''Brush your teeth and it’ll come off!!!! It was the only way, I even picked at mine with tweezers.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yvcwi_0fEgKzvh00
Even some of the viewers were panicking whilst watching the video Credit: @shaihollybamford/TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42zHpi_0fEgKzvh00
She said the black straps made her look like she's just had her teeth filled down for veneers Credit: @shaihollybamford/TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok#Shai
Daily Mail

Bride, 26, who battered her own mother, 47, with stiletto and spent wedding night in cell 'is cut out' of her will 'so she can't get her hands on homes and caravan'

A bridezilla who attacked her own mother with a stiletto when a brawl erupted at her wedding reception has been cut out of the family will, it emerged today. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault this week after the incredible bust up in which she seized her mother Cherry-Ann Lindsay, 47, by the hair before putting her hands around her throat - leaving the grandmother fearing for her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

I had no idea I was pregnant but caught my baby’s head when I was having a shower – my periods hadn’t even stopped

A WOMAN got the shock of her life when she gave birth alone in the shower - having had no idea she was pregnant. Dimitty Bonnet, 28, who was already a mum-of-two, had given up hopes of having another child and was left utterly dumfounded when she felt the sudden urge to push while in the shower - catching the baby's head between her legs.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Woman who continued texting boyfriend after he died reveals she was blocked by new owner of number

A woman who continued to text her boyfriend of four years after his death has revealed that she was recently blocked by the new owner of his phone number. When the messages were no longer sending, she took to TikTok to share her grief with the rest of the world.Samantha Rhodes posted a video about the heartbreaking incident to TikTok on 3 April, where it has gained more than 15m views. In the viral video, Rhodes scrolled through unanswered messages she’d sent to her late boyfriend Austyn - who died this past January - including pictures of her dog, photos...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be is convinced her baby girl is going to be trouble after she's spotted flipping the bird TWICE in her scans

A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
398K+
Followers
20K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy