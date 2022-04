Epik High‘s Tablo has revealed that Big Bang’s Taeyang is his “favourite” person to work with, while hinting at more to come with the K-pop idol. The Korean-American rapper had hosted an “ask me anything” (AMA) session on Twitter yesterday (April 21), where he responded to various questions from fans. “I know you collaborated [with] a lot of artists, but do you have a [favourite]?” asked one fan, to which Tablo responded with Big Bang’s Taeyang, whom he has worked with on several times before.

